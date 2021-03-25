- F/s 2006 ford taurus excellent running car black 200k miles v6 automatic 2000.bo 609 780 4960
- for sale – 8′ x 8′ x 4′ sears-type dog fencing. one panel w/ door. already dis-assembled for transport.
all hardware present. also, shad cloth for the top. $200. call 442 5640 or text “FENCE” to 710 1778.
- 2001 90hp Mercury 2 stroke outboard for sale. Good leak down numbers. Comes with control box, cables, wiring harness and key switch as well as a new spare propeller. $2300 OBO 757-710-474
- 01 pt cruiser.. runs drive low miles, $2200obo.. possible trade.. 7573505873
- 2000 Honda Accord runs and drives great $1900 4435235741
- 2 chihuahua puppies 1 girl 1 boy 7577092406
- 2003 Cadillac SRX $3500 cash, Residential and commercial carpet cleaning equipment $800 obo 4437356078
- Girls 26 inch bike pink with basket on handlebars $25 7098680
- 1996 extended cab pickup truck $1600 4433587645
- 7873493 leave a message, 2 metal used garage doors 9 feet wide 7 foot high best offer New rails go with them
- Lf a chihuahua puppy 3-5 months of age 7577099570
- 8948285 selling tires 215-65 r16
- Very Nice commercial grade 60 inch mower never used commercially excellent condition all new blades and belts original everything 7579994858
- Lf a wildcat or skid loader for decent price89452149
- Need yard work to be done cutting grass for the summer, Appliances for sale, Located in mappsville 3022495662
- Colored tv $25, Eureka vacuum $25, Coffee maker $15, Lf microwave 7573312598
- Lf a work truck that runs good Or a dodge van or Ford van in Salisbury area 4104228973
- Lf a dump truck or dump loader body 6175288
- Lf something to rent possible apartment 3505088 Accomac county
- Lf 5.4 L V8 engine for a 2005 Ford Expedition 7102823
- Truck load of oak season wood $200 obo 7577094287
- Lf 2 bedroom home accomac county 7577094765
- Vintage hook and ladder fire truck antique toy a child could ride on $100 7877969
- Lf upright freezer 7573777737
- Set of women’s golf clubs complete set with the bag and balls $30 7578944917
- Lf any junk appliances or scrap metal I’ll pick it up for free 6782566
- Color brushed kitchen faucet with spray nozzle and separate soap dispenser $35 7034085072
- 1997 e 350 box truck In good shape $5000 obo 7893333
- Outside toys power wheels f150 pickup truck it’s blue and comes with 2 batteries $100. Yamaha raptor 700r rechargeable quad ride $150. Both of them for $200. Lf clothes racks to hang suits and sweaters for a yard sale 7577101490
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page