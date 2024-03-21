SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MARCH 21, 2024

1.2500/3250-Watt generator in excellent condition, with extension cords, tarp and new 5-gallon gas can. Located in Pungoteague. $220 757-695-0294

2.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base.$50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. / Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. / License plate bird house. $50.00. 302-430-4645

3. Rare Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amplifier by Unicord. Great sounding little amp. $90 obo, Wilton bench vise w/ 8″jaws and swivel base in good condition. $450 obo, Vintage Hollands 24 1/2 H vise w/swivel base and 4 1/2″ jaws in great condition. $260 obo 410-430-0476

4.Stihl FS 110 RX Commercial String Trimmer $175.00, Stihl FS 110 R Commercial String Trimmer $200.00, Stihl FS 111 R Commercial String Trimmer $225.00 757-710-2824

5.Antique table, oak school desk, New England side table, maple butcher block all for $300 631-774-3739

6.For sale 2008 Ford F-150 might need back brakes 757-815-1389

7. Looking 4 ladder truck rack for a 2019 Ford F250 super duty pick up 757.787.7376 leave message

8.Looking for someone to cut down 50-55 pine trees out of my backyard for FREE, located in Parksley,VA. The person can have all the wood. Can call anytime at 757-387-2092

9.Jack Russell puppy free to a good home 757-414-3231

10.9 ton 3 axle heavy duty equipment trailer $3,500, 773 diesel Bobcat $10,500 757-710-5238

11.Firewood seasoned $150-$250, Stihl chain saw and Stihl weed trimmer $100 for the pair, set of 16″ Cadillac rims and tires $250 obo 757-710-1490

12.8 hp. Briggs and Stratton motor $20 757-787-3097