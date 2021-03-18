- I am in search of a reliable vehicle in good running condition. Looking for a vehicle less than $1000, make, model, and transmission type do not matter 7574143271
- for sale 1998 Thunder Bird…body shell only…good race car project…$300.00 4104307128
- I have for sale men’s jeans size 40 x 30 and 3x long sleeve shirts. $5 each. Also a Kenmore upright vacuum with Hepa filter and 30 foot cord. Originally $300, but selling for $90, including some bags. 7574427215
- I buy duck shorebird goose decoys Looking for a nice shotgun or pistol handgun Have two electric heaters valued at two hundred buck will sell for $50 7573877506
- Jazzy electric wheelchair like new condition new batteries $650 , Kenmoore elite stainless steel gas grill 4 burner and side side eye in very good condition $350 , 2 inground yard ponds $15 each or 25 for both. call 442 5019 or 434 547 3467. nassawadox area.
- 1800’s Antique Oak School Desk with Chair. Desk has 2 areas that lift up to allow access to storage for school supplies. Base of desk & chair are cast iron. Used but good condition. Asking $200 – Feel free to call and request pictures of this unique piece! Snapper Scrambler Zero Turn Riding Mower. Has 38 inch cut, 19 horsepower, and Briggs & Stratton engine. Asking $200. Please call for pictures or for more info. 7578198203
- 2006 chevy 1500 express cargo van v6 runs and drives great $2800 4435235741
- LF SOMEONE TO CUT HEDGE WITH CHAINSAW EXMORE AREA 757-672-6433
- 01 pt cruiser runs drive low miles..$2200 obo troy built zero turn low hrs. Runs an cut good.. 1800 obo 7573505873
- For Sale Hustler Fas Trak 48 inch Call 757-442-7183 if no answer please leave a message, will return call
- Hustler Raptor with 52 Inch cutting deck. 24 HP Kohler engine, 7000 Series. Like New. Listed last week with incorrect price. Asking $2,200 O.BO. 7577105611
- Eureka vacuum $20, Coffee maker $15 Color tv $20, Lf someone to Donate microwave, 7573312598
- 14 karat yellow gold engagement ring size 8, $250 7872908
- 7576785360 Lf small wheelchair, Ask for William
- single mobile home $55000 in a quiet mobile home park Text 7578949446
- Bedroom suited twin beds and king chest with lingerie chest and nightstand, $500 obo 7102126
- Queen bedroom suit headboard and footboard and large dresser with mirror and smaller dresser with 2 end tables no mattress $350, 7100590
- 2001 Ford Taurus, 6655672 call to discuss price
- 2007 Chevy uplander loaded with everything $5000, 7579901045
- Lf any junk appliances or scrap 6782566
- Lf someone to do ceiling in my kitchen will pay for it 7578244545
- Power wheels Ford F-150 blue, comes with charger and 2 batteries it’s pretty fast $100 firm, 7577101490
- 7878315 Lf good used computer at a reasonable price
- Lf one to two bedroom apartment or house for $500-600 dollars a month 7576076650
- Lf 2 bedroom home accomac county 7577094765
- Lf apartment ASAP in accomac county 7573505088
- Oak season wood truck load 200 or best offer 7577084287
- 2 identical living room sofa chairs $25 each, 2 night stands in excellent condition, 2 drawers in each stand $20 each, lots of music speakers for inside and outside, must see, various prices. Call 7576787483
