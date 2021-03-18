  1. I am in search of a reliable vehicle in good running condition. Looking for a vehicle less than $1000, make, model, and transmission type do not matter 7574143271
  2. for sale 1998 Thunder Bird…body shell only…good race car project…$300.00  4104307128
  3. I have for sale men’s jeans size 40 x 30 and 3x long sleeve shirts. $5 each. Also a Kenmore upright vacuum with Hepa filter and 30 foot cord. Originally $300, but selling for $90, including some bags. 7574427215
  4. I buy duck shorebird goose decoys Looking for a nice shotgun or pistol handgun Have two electric heaters valued at two hundred buck will sell for $50 7573877506
  5. Jazzy electric wheelchair like new condition new batteries $650  , Kenmoore elite stainless steel gas grill 4 burner and side side eye in very good condition $350  , 2 inground yard ponds $15 each or 25 for both. call 442 5019 or 434 547 3467. nassawadox area.
  6. 1800’s Antique Oak School Desk with Chair. Desk has 2 areas that lift up to allow access to storage for school supplies. Base of desk & chair are cast iron. Used but good condition. Asking $200 – Feel free to call and request pictures of this unique piece! Snapper Scrambler Zero Turn Riding Mower. Has 38 inch cut, 19 horsepower, and Briggs & Stratton engine. Asking $200. Please call for pictures or for more info. 7578198203
  7. 2006 chevy 1500 express cargo van v6 runs and drives great $2800 4435235741
  8. LF SOMEONE TO CUT HEDGE WITH CHAINSAW EXMORE AREA 757-672-6433
  9. 01 pt cruiser runs drive low miles..$2200 obo troy built zero turn low hrs. Runs an cut good.. 1800  obo 7573505873
  10. For Sale Hustler Fas Trak 48 inch Call 757-442-7183 if no answer please leave a message, will return call
  11. Hustler Raptor with 52 Inch cutting deck. 24 HP Kohler engine, 7000 Series. Like New. Listed last week with incorrect price. Asking $2,200 O.BO. 7577105611
  12. Eureka vacuum $20, Coffee maker $15 Color tv $20, Lf someone to Donate microwave, 7573312598
  13. 14 karat yellow gold engagement ring size 8, $250 7872908
  14. 7576785360 Lf small wheelchair, Ask for William
  15. single mobile home $55000 in a quiet mobile home park Text 7578949446
  16. Bedroom suited twin beds and king chest with lingerie chest and nightstand, $500 obo 7102126
  17. Queen bedroom suit headboard and footboard and large dresser with mirror and smaller dresser with 2 end tables no mattress $350, 7100590
  18. 2001 Ford Taurus, 6655672 call to discuss price
  19. 2007 Chevy uplander loaded with everything $5000, 7579901045
  20. Lf any junk appliances or scrap 6782566
  21. Lf someone to do ceiling in my kitchen will pay for it 7578244545
  22. Power wheels Ford F-150 blue, comes with charger and 2 batteries it’s pretty fast $100 firm,  7577101490
  23. 7878315 Lf good used computer at a reasonable price
  24. Lf one to two bedroom apartment or house for $500-600 dollars a month 7576076650
  25. Lf 2 bedroom home accomac county 7577094765
  26. Lf apartment ASAP in accomac county 7573505088
  27. Oak season wood truck load 200 or best offer 7577084287
  28. 2 identical living room sofa chairs $25 each, 2 night stands in excellent condition, 2 drawers in each stand $20 each, lots of music speakers for inside and outside, must see, various prices. Call 7576787483