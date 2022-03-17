  1. Bunk bed for sale it a twin up to and full at the bottom for $200.00 no mattress 757-854-8874
  2. Trailer jack w/wheel $20, straight trailer coupler $20, 40″ flat screen T.V. w/DVD $300 985-498-6860
  3. Looking for apartment and house need  302-519-5445
  4. Straight run chicks all different breeds. Barred rocks, sapphire gem mixes, Easter eggers. $8 a piece  757-710-3192
  5. 10″ Sears table saw $300, medium pick up tool box $100 678-6179
  6. 2000 Nissan Sentra $1,200  709-8387
  7. LF 3 bedroom place to rent in Exmore area 678-3230
  8. 10 riding mowers for sale, 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, LF washer  350-9849
  9. Free Jensen upright piano  710-4245
  10. LF 8′ bed pick up  $800-900  894-8285
  11. LF house to rent between Accomac and Melfa LF a scanner  894-4914
  12. Needs someone to cook and clean for him 757-993-0362
  13. 23′ Welcraft boat/motor/trailer $16,500 or trade for old car of equal value 804-436-7350
  14. 2005 Mercury Montego need electrical work $600 709-2069