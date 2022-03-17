- Bunk bed for sale it a twin up to and full at the bottom for $200.00 no mattress 757-854-8874
- Trailer jack w/wheel $20, straight trailer coupler $20, 40″ flat screen T.V. w/DVD $300 985-498-6860
- Looking for apartment and house need 302-519-5445
- Straight run chicks all different breeds. Barred rocks, sapphire gem mixes, Easter eggers. $8 a piece 757-710-3192
- 10″ Sears table saw $300, medium pick up tool box $100 678-6179
- 2000 Nissan Sentra $1,200 709-8387
- LF 3 bedroom place to rent in Exmore area 678-3230
- 10 riding mowers for sale, 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, LF washer 350-9849
- Free Jensen upright piano 710-4245
- LF 8′ bed pick up $800-900 894-8285
- LF house to rent between Accomac and Melfa LF a scanner 894-4914
- Needs someone to cook and clean for him 757-993-0362
- 23′ Welcraft boat/motor/trailer $16,500 or trade for old car of equal value 804-436-7350
- 2005 Mercury Montego need electrical work $600 709-2069
