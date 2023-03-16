1.Looking for a good used log splitter that can split vertical or horizontal .

For sale or rent. 757-710-8606

2.Looking for late model car or truck reasonably priced will consider a non running vehicles also 609-780-4960

3.8 sheets of galvanized metal roofing for sale 12 ft. x 2 ft. $10.00 per sheet. Looking for pavers AKA paving stones. Shape or color does not matter. Call or text 757-710-5943.

4.Looking for Saddle bags for a 2009 Can Am spider GS new or used 757-709-5582

5.Ham radio prefix world map, DVD’s, boating equipment 757-414-0429

6.LF 16′-20′ dual axle car trailer, LF a work truck both sa cheap as possible 302-519-1311

7.LF a certified mechanic to repair 2003 Lincoln Aviator and 2007 Pacifica 757-709-2689

8. 2007 Ford Crown Victoria $3,500 firm 757-894-7003

9. For sale 1991 Chevy p/u, 2009 Nissan Maxima 757-350-9849

10.2005 Dodge caravan $1,500, 2 refrigeration gauges, LF a home for a German Sheppard 757-666-8511

11.4 electric wheel chairs for sale , burn barrels, 5 gal. buckets 757-710-6176

12.LF place to rent between Parksley and New Church 757-710-1329

13.Butcher block antique $300, cake plates make offer 631-774-3739

14.2022 Honda scooter 50cc. $2,900 757-894-8518

15.For sale Craftsman 42″ riding mower w/new and extra parts 757-665-6279

16.For sale bathroom sink for information 757-350-9081

17.LF 2 gas ranges 757-709-3678