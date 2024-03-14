SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MARCH 14, 2024

1.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 a bucket full. Bucket holds 100 plus balls. 302-430-4645

2.WINCHESTER MODEL 1890 PUMP CHAMBERED 22 LONG AND 22 SHORT,HEXAGONAL HEAVY BARREL,WORKS FLAWLESSLY,MADE 1903,RARE 22 GALLERY PLINKING GUN,OUTSTANDING PERFECT CONDITION.$1750/OBO,

WINCHESTER 12 GAUGE MODEL 12 PUMP SHOTGUN,EXCELLENT WOOD AND METAL.$500.00/OBO, 15 FT GREAT PLAINS NO TILL DRILL,PLANTED 3 ACRES AFTER NEW FAFNIR BEARINGS ON NEW COULTERS AND PRESS WHEELS,AND DISC OPENERS,ALL NEW HYDRAULIC HOSES.WORKS BEAUTIFUL,EXCELLENT PAINT AND DECALS.$12,500/OBO 757-894-9230

3.Looking for moped mechanic needs like new recliner reasonable priced call 757-709-0923

4.Free to a good home Brown English Bulldog pup available contact at: [email protected]

5.Side by side fridge $425 757-442-7507

6.F/S: 17′ aluminum canoe and 2 paddles 2 adult life preservers and an anchor $250 OBO

2-12″ galvanized trailer tires 5-lug $75 firm Parksley area 757-232-3612 call or text

7.LF someone to put together a 8’x10′ metal building 757-678-3619

8.Yard Guard 15 gal. sprayer $80 757-710-3813

9.LF a 10′ box truck text 757-694-1398

10.Pair of 2 seater go cart frames $100 757-894-0823

11.Trading a recliner for yard work 757-442-5009

12.2007 Ford F-150 does not run $950 302-519-1311

13.Brown eggs 30-$10, 18-$6, 12-$4 LF trailer leaf spring 25″ lx2″ wide 757-894-9719

14.Stevie Ray Vaughn die cast car $10, 2 NASCAR patches $10 ea. 757-387-049

15.LTB a camper trailer 757-824-3967

16.14″ 15 1/2 hp. Craftsman mower $125 757-387-0135

17.LF chest of drawers 757-350-1203

18.LTB 4 used tires 215/60R16, LTB cheap electric stove 757-694-8555

19.LTB Chevy trucks running or not 1976-2000 757-709-8480