SWAP SHOP THURSDAY MARCH 14, 2024

March 14, 2024
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 a bucket full. Bucket holds 100 plus balls.  302-430-4645

2.WINCHESTER MODEL 1890 PUMP CHAMBERED 22 LONG AND 22 SHORT,HEXAGONAL HEAVY BARREL,WORKS FLAWLESSLY,MADE 1903,RARE 22 GALLERY PLINKING GUN,OUTSTANDING PERFECT CONDITION.$1750/OBO,
WINCHESTER 12 GAUGE MODEL 12 PUMP SHOTGUN,EXCELLENT WOOD AND METAL.$500.00/OBO, 15 FT GREAT PLAINS NO TILL DRILL,PLANTED 3 ACRES AFTER NEW FAFNIR BEARINGS ON NEW COULTERS AND PRESS WHEELS,AND DISC OPENERS,ALL NEW HYDRAULIC HOSES.WORKS BEAUTIFUL,EXCELLENT PAINT AND DECALS.$12,500/OBO  757-894-9230

3.Looking for moped mechanic needs like new recliner reasonable priced call 757-709-0923

4.Free to a good home Brown English Bulldog pup available contact at: [email protected]

5.Side by side fridge $425  757-442-7507

6.F/S: 17′ aluminum canoe and 2 paddles 2 adult life preservers and an anchor $250 OBO
2-12″ galvanized trailer tires 5-lug $75 firm Parksley area 757-232-3612 call or text

7.LF someone to put together a 8’x10′ metal building 757-678-3619

8.Yard Guard 15 gal. sprayer $80 757-710-3813

9.LF a 10′ box truck text 757-694-1398

10.Pair of 2 seater go cart frames $100 757-894-0823

11.Trading a recliner for yard work 757-442-5009

12.2007 Ford F-150 does not run $950  302-519-1311

Hardees 2 Wraps for $5

13.Brown eggs 30-$10, 18-$6, 12-$4  LF trailer leaf spring 25″ lx2″ wide 757-894-9719

14.Stevie Ray Vaughn die cast car $10, 2 NASCAR patches $10 ea. 757-387-049

15.LTB a camper trailer 757-824-3967

16.14″ 15 1/2 hp. Craftsman mower $125 757-387-0135

Throwback Thursday WESR Programming

17.LF chest of drawers 757-350-1203

18.LTB 4 used tires 215/60R16, LTB cheap electric stove 757-694-8555

19.LTB Chevy trucks running or not 1976-2000 757-709-8480

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 14, 2024, 2:56 pm
Scattered clouds
SSW
Scattered clouds
73°F
9 mph
Apparent: 73°F
Pressure: 1018 mb
Humidity: 51%
Winds: 9 mph SSW
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 3.58
Sunrise: 7:14 am
Sunset: 7:09 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa Coastal Country 300

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees 2 Wraps for $5
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber