1.LF a Ford 7.3 idi engine in running condition 757-709-9518

2.Looking to trade or sell four roosters that are about 21 weeks old. Will trade for laying hens around 21 weeks old or sell. 443-754-4646

3.2004 Lincoln town car can send pics asking $1,900 or best offer 757-387-0483

4.2-8 foot Sunbrella Fabric awnings in very good condition. Navy Blue color and Quarter Round shape. $110 each or $200 for the pair. 410-430-0476

5.Samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300.00 or best offer, for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car, and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287.

6.Hammock 4’5″ wide $45 like new 757-442-3366

7. Acre of land in Mappsville $28,000, Honda jet ski w/trailer and raft, pair of hand carved decoys 757-710-5238

8.Carolina Skiff J-16 w/trailer no motor has steering rig $1,500 757-710-8893

9.Electric hospital bed $200 302-983-1249

10.Pair of headlights for Hyndia Tucson $250, 33″ Troy-bilt self propelled mower $600 757-894-8118

11.For sale dining table w/4 chairs, brown recliner 757-919-0098

12.LTB double wide 3 bedroom 2 bath trailer will move, LTB left over building materials 757-710-4918

13.2008 20’4″ Tracker boat,70 hp. Yamaha motor w/trailer $9,800 570-765-5341

14.Kayaks for sale 18′ ocean $500, 2-13′ $350 each, 1 ocean going for $350 all have rudders and gear 757-694-5627