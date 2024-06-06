SWAP SHOP THURSDAY JUNE 6, 2024

1.7 ft DuraCraft aluminum boat 80 in wide not a horse four-stroke Mercury with 120 hours This boat is loaded very very able in rough seas side console rod holder boxes camouflaged mud buddy duck blind included two depth finders galvanized trailer with yellow roller wheels $15,750/obo, Ithaca model 700 over and under 12 gauge shotgun. Heavily carved receiver beautiful wood excellent shape $1,200/obo, 17 caliber HMR with deluxe Nikon scope excellent shape camo synthetic stock and forearm $450 firm. 757-894-9230

2.Breville Juice Fountain Plus. Paid $150 asking $75. 757-442-3540.

3.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me ar: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $40 for 300+ balls. Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) One left hand one right hand. $30 each. 302-430-4645

4.New Teeter Fitspine X3 Inversion Table With Comfort Cushion. Paid over $475.00 Asking $225.00. Call 757 442-4443.

5LF a FREE 65″ projection T.V. 757050509234

6.LF someone to do interior painting and floor replacement 757-665-5464

7.For sale oil tank 757-678-3619

8. Pair of Skeechers shoes size 9 1/2 men’s $50 757-710-9321

9.LTB a washing machine 757-575-5829

10.LTB a dirt bike or motorcycle and a puppy 757-694-5996

11.Small propane tanks $10 ea. or $100 for all, 225 gal. oil tank $125 757-442-5623

12.For sale 4 16″ Goodyear tires 757-693-2481