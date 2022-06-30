- Fairly New Kitchen Table 2 bedroom nightstands 757-710-1614
- Basketball hoop on the stand $100 dollars. Also LF camper shell for pick-up truck. 757-693-0720
- Green Enamel antique metal electric lamp shades with fixtures in good condition. I have two that are immediately available with an additional three more in the near future. Asking price is $75.00 each. 757-894-0896
- Looking for a sprinter van in running condition or equal size van. 757-787-7080
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. $300.00 or best offer, other is 10ft. $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- 19 ft. boat trailer with lift. Can be seen in Nassawadox Price $175.00 For more information call 757-414-1393
- LF wide mouth Mason jars 757-350-5036
- Ryobi and Makita chop saws $50 ea. vegetable plants 24 for $15 757-709-4164
- Case tractor w/bush hog 757-710-0810
- Handicap bathtub lift for sale 757-442-3306
- 2 acres land for sale, pair of Peavy speakers w/amp 757-993-0036
- 2006 Buick SUV $3,500, 14,000 BTU window a/c $100, acre plus land in Mappsville 757-710-5238
- Roosters for sale, patio umbrellas, Black and Decker electric weed eater 757-665-6279
- 55 gal. steel or plastic drums, 2 – 300 gal. plastic totes 757-505-6863
- Lawn sweeper $75, 3 vinyl windows $100 757-709-9255
- Queen size bed free 540-478-4022
- 12,000 BTU a/c unit make offer like new 757-598-0277
- LF female Yorkie for sale 970-744-0822
