  1. Looking for a car trailer19 ft or roll back tow truck reasonably price call 6097804960
  2. Have 4 lightly used grabber tires size 255/65R17. $10 a piece or $40 takes the whole lot. 7577095322
  3. like new 14ft picnic cat day-sailor. 4hp. Yamaha outboard still under warranty for 1 more year. Only 2 hours in the water. new sailcover and sun-shade. Best offer. 7574427516
  4. 2014 SPX 2042 lawn tractor with 20hp and 42 inch cut. Great Condition. Model # 2691020. $600.00 4438801185
  5. Lf for someone who wants to bottom paint a boat on trailer at reasonable price 7573025082
  6. Room for rent Exmore no drugs.. By the month. Call for information 757-710-8606
  7. Lazy Boy recliner for sale $50.00. Can send pictures. Pick up in Exmore. For more information call 7577108835.
  8. Lf as many dog kennels as possible. 3026781593
  9. 2017 vip moped new parts new tires new carburetor goes 45 mph, $500 7577094787
  10. Kenmore 11,000 btu air conditioner with brackets to hold in window good shape 7576782854
  11. Lf a house to rent between Westover and fruit land. I am an Excellent payer who has never missed rent. Desperate need to find a place to live 4109137413
  12. July 4th week In a 2 bedroom condo in Williamsburg. Sleeps 6, near water country, Busch Gardens, and Colonial Williamsburg. Comes with indoor and outdoor pool and jacuzzi, $800 obo for the week. Oil tank $75 obo, 2 matching nightstands with 2 drawers $25 each 7574421309 leave name and number