1.Moving sale all items must go. Furniture, appliances, yard equipment, tools, etc. 757-505-9275

2.Duck flock for sale good home only not for meat 9 available 2 males 7 females price firm! 757-710-3192

3.For sale Medics Therapeutics Multi Functional Wheeled Walker put together and never used 757-999-0499

4.for sale Beauty Salon Equipment for sale GC, Recliner, Couch , End Table GC For more info call 757-824-4180

5.LTB a Kubota model number GR2000 or 2100 lawn tractor for parts 804-761-5332

6.2013 Ford F150 XLT Extended Cab 4WD, V8, Tow Package, and lots more. Excellent condition. $18,000 obo. Can send pictures upon request. EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $100 obo. Can send pictures upon request. 410-430-0476

7.Schwinn 26″ ladies beach cruiser. $75 cash 757 710 6779

8.Korean War US Army items for sale, dress uniforms, field uniforms, canteen, shirts, jackets. Call 757-607-7463.

9.FOR SALE:21 CUBIC FOOT FRIGIDARE COMMERCIAL FREEZER, CHILLS BUT DOES NOT FREEZE SOLD AS IS$150 OBO. large band saw $150 not used in a year. CALL OR TEXT 757-710-8606

10.Exersize bike $125 757-709-1139

11.LF free bull dog 757-607-6112

12.Poulan gas powered leaf blower $150, electric tiller $175, generator $450 757-709-4164

13.Acre of land in Mappsville $27,000, pair of Mallard duck decoys, 70 gal. water trough $50 757-710-5238

14.17 1/2 hp. mower engine for sale 757-387-0135

15.Disco set w/90 CD player $250 757-678-6558

16.2000 Chevy Silverado p/u $2,800 302-519-1311

17.For sale table w/chairs, will do yard work 757-919-0098

18.LTB short bed Chevy p/u 1965-1993 757-709-8480

19.For sale 2 acres of land in Parksley 757-665-4325

20.LTB stove fridge and washer/dryer 757-505-6783

21.Pump jack scaffolding w/20′ walk board $500, 2,500 psi. pressure washer $150 757-693-1417