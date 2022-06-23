  1. Looking for a roto razer saw, and a few weeks ago someone was looking for lawnmower wheels and tires, call 757-710-1153.
  2. Puppies for sale, mother American pit father American Bully.$150, text anytime for details 757-710-0630
  3. 18 ft car trailer steel deck slide out ramps Ready to use $4800  443-523-5741
  4. Looking for a camper or travel trailer, can need work.  757-709-4216
  5. Rabbits and guinea pigs free to a good home  276-224-5003
  6. Basketball hoop on stand $100 dollars. Also LF camper shell for a pick-up truck. Call 757-693-0720
  7. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer,  2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. $300.00 or best offer, 10ft. ramp $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
  8. Flat screen Vizio tv works great $100 obo 757-695-0402
  9. Pitbull/lab mix to a good home, appliances for sale 7575-350-1030
  10. New Poulan chain saw  757-787-7969
  11. Case tractor w/bush hog, exercise bike  757-710-0810
  12. Biscuit joiner $90, electric stapler $10, Air stapler w/4 boxes of staples $90 757-894-0823
  13. LF 4 wheeler or go cart for a 10 year old 757-469-2223
  14. Movie poster for sale from 1954 757-710-9474
  15. 24,000 BTU window a/c unit for sale , 1 acre land in Mappsville $29,000, LF 2007 Pontiac G6GT for parts 757-710-5238
  16. 2009 Chevy Impala SS $4,500 possible trade 757-710-4288
  17. Chicago wire feed welder, welding helmet, gloves $200  757-387-0592
  18. Need a professional to install flooring in a trailer 757-665-5464
  19. 10’x17′ car canopy for sale new in box 757-824-0046
  20. 43″ hi-def T.V. w/5 dvd disc changer$50, elliptical machine $50, 2 speaker stands and mike boom $50  757-710-1490
  21. LF 1-2 bedroom house to rent in Northampton County  757-442-4453
