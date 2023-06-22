1.House in Parksley for rent 3 bedroom. Call 443-235-3597

2.21 cubic ft. upright freezer by Frigidaire cools but does not freeze. Probably easy fix. $150 OBO Located in Exmore call anytime 757-710-8606

3.Desperately looking for babysitter for a sweet 2 1/2 yr old boy, 7AM-5PM needed for a few weeks area between Painter & Parksley, Please leave a message if I don’t pickup! 757-710-1093

4. 2013 Ford F150 Supercab XLT 4×4 in very good condition. Many extras. $18,900 obo. 2-8″ EZAwn Sunbrella Fabric Awnings. Navy in color, Quarter Round in shape. $100 each, or two for $180. 410-430-0476

5.2-person canoe $500 757-710-2948

6.LF a recliner chair with lift and also LF a hospital bed. Both must be clean and in good working condition. Also LF a riding lawn mower. Call 757-693-0720.

7.Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer, for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price. (757)789-5287

8.Nice large sofa with down cushions. $200 Text or call 757 710 3530

9.Looking for one to two bedroom apartment need asap!!! 757-854-8609

10.Pair of tickets to the Va. Beach music festival $200 a piece 757-709-4063

11.Acre of land in Mappsville $28,000, pair of wood hand carved decoys, 70 gal. watering trough 757-710-5238

12.Exercize bike $125 757-709-1139

13. LF hospital beds 757-790-5930

14.For sale 10,000 BTU air conditioner 757-894-3107

15.24’4″ Grady White cuddy cabin boat w/trailer $7,700, 3 1/2 acres of property for sale in Cheriton 757-442-5009

16.Master Reddy 60,000 BTU heater $80, Poulan leaf blower $200, Earthwise tiller $200 all new in boxes 757-709-4164

17.LF light weight camping trailer to sleep 4 757-722-7721

18.For sale 2014 town and Country computer, Roland musical keyboard 757-709-2862

19. Lawn mower cart $%0 757-505-6783

20.For sale *’x8′ kennel, table and chairs 757-919-0098

21.2 350 watt Pioneer home stereo speakers $50 757-709-8387

22.New nebulizer $40 757-894-0835

23.LF a baby swing for a swing set, LF small trampoline, will trade a 2007 PT Cruiser for a mini van of equal value 757-665-5335

