SWAP SHOP THURSDAY JUNE 20, 2024

June 20, 2024
Swap Shop
1.Several pieces of authentic navajo jewelry from Arizona & Texas $35 – $75, Assortment of Aloe plants, spider plants &  succulents $5 – $25, Lo-side tool boxes and 4- 17″ tires with rims best reasonable offers, call 757-824-4180

2.2013 Dodge Journey Motor runs great but needs a muffler and windshield wiper motor. Their is also some body damage.
Asking $1000.00 firm. Call for any additional information. 757-710-7678

3.Standard rocker $75, Vintage child rocker $50, Numerous xl new with tag 2 piece swimsuits $10 each set 757-710-0132

4.Used good condition coolers 1 – 38 qt 1- 48 qt and 1-58 qt , 10.00 each  757-710-7497

5.2 propane tanks for grilling $25. 3 catalogue on guns. $30. 757-666-8622

6.Folk guitar with case $100 super Nintendo with games $150 looking for a puppy call 709-0923

7.42″ Panasonic Plasma Color TV with remote AND Magnavox DVD Player (no remote) Both for $40  757-607-7478

8.Need a 32′ ladder to paint upper floor windows. Willing to purchase or rent, delivery to home in Accomac Please text 757-505-9155

9.2011 Honda interstate 1300 motorcycle for sale 4,600 miles garage kept asking $6,500.00 can text pictures call 757-710-2385

10.2007 Grand Caravan $3,000 obo 757-709-0555

11.Maytag fridge $75 757-387-2256

12.New kerosene heater $75, camper shell $50 757-387-2044

13.For sale RCA T.V. w/remote, mini fridge, 1982 Lincoln Continental 757-350-1972

14.FREE female puppies to a good home 757-894-9388

15.Scotch bloom seedlings the flower is sister rosie 410-251-9040

16.2 kittens wormed and had 1 shot free to a good home 757-710-9576

 

