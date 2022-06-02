  1. Full size Drexel sofa in med. green $100 and a Lazyboy recliner in mauve $40 – both in good used condition.  757-787-2563
  2. Solid wood 4drawer dresser completely re-finished for $100.00 can send photo  757-709-8246
  3. Push lawn mover, 20″ Yard Machine, P510 motor. Used twice, now not needed. Excellent condition.
    Please call between 9am and 9pm.  757-442-3077
  4. Selling  a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft $300.00 or best offer 10ft. $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
  5. 2 acres of land for sale, pair of Peavey speakers w/amp  757-694-8625
  6. LF carpenter, 100 gal. fish tank  757-824-3519
  7. Floor nailer w/2 boxes of nails  607-437-4782
  8. 2 paddles $20, 3 vintage clam baskets $45, 100 glass wire insulators $100 757-387-7506
  9. Antique steel press $100  757-710-7146
  10. 1874 Springfield musket 757-894-1653
  11. 1996 Ford Econoline van needs some work $2,500 757-320-8399
  12. Cell phone $15  757-709-1930
  13. Lg. black Lazyboy recliner $100, bow saw $70 301-467-9522
  14. Trane heat pump for sale for parts  757-710-7830
  15. LTB small pick up truck 757-709-8480
  16. 2 door fridge white in color $200  757-709-9255
  17. Cherry wood tv stand with built in tv mount $30, IKEA chairs (2) $75 obo, 2011 Ford Flex $8,250 obo 757-990-1305 for more information
  18. Camper shell for 2009 Ford F-150 $100, John Deere 48″ mower for parts $50 757-678-6804
  19. 2004 Dodge Dakota $6,500, Troy-bilt weed eater $50 410-968-1256
  20. LF a pool ladder, LF a swing set , 2003 Honda Odyssey  757-665-5335 lv. message
  21. 1993 Chevy Corvette 45,000 miles  804-436-7350