- Full size Drexel sofa in med. green $100 and a Lazyboy recliner in mauve $40 – both in good used condition. 757-787-2563
- Solid wood 4drawer dresser completely re-finished for $100.00 can send photo 757-709-8246
- Push lawn mover, 20″ Yard Machine, P510 motor. Used twice, now not needed. Excellent condition.
Please call between 9am and 9pm. 757-442-3077
- Selling a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft $300.00 or best offer 10ft. $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- 2 acres of land for sale, pair of Peavey speakers w/amp 757-694-8625
- LF carpenter, 100 gal. fish tank 757-824-3519
- Floor nailer w/2 boxes of nails 607-437-4782
- 2 paddles $20, 3 vintage clam baskets $45, 100 glass wire insulators $100 757-387-7506
- Antique steel press $100 757-710-7146
- 1874 Springfield musket 757-894-1653
- 1996 Ford Econoline van needs some work $2,500 757-320-8399
- Cell phone $15 757-709-1930
- Lg. black Lazyboy recliner $100, bow saw $70 301-467-9522
- Trane heat pump for sale for parts 757-710-7830
- LTB small pick up truck 757-709-8480
- 2 door fridge white in color $200 757-709-9255
- Cherry wood tv stand with built in tv mount $30, IKEA chairs (2) $75 obo, 2011 Ford Flex $8,250 obo 757-990-1305 for more information
- Camper shell for 2009 Ford F-150 $100, John Deere 48″ mower for parts $50 757-678-6804
- 2004 Dodge Dakota $6,500, Troy-bilt weed eater $50 410-968-1256
- LF a pool ladder, LF a swing set , 2003 Honda Odyssey 757-665-5335 lv. message
- 1993 Chevy Corvette 45,000 miles 804-436-7350
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page