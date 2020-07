1. Looking for at least a two bedroom house, only real requirements and ac, must be able to accomdate an power wheelchair. already own ramps for access, and accept animals. 757 655 0365

2. 4 nitto terrain grapplers 285 70 17

$150 or best offer

Ferguson 92 chisel plow with springs.$900 or best offer

international 510 grain drill planting less than a thousand acres.$1,500 or best offer

Call 757-894-9230

3. 1971 flat track Harley Davidson needs carb $1700 2007 Honda Shadow VLX 650 $2500. 443 523 5741

4. LF Ruger single six. 757-695-0402 leave a message.

5. Looking for one bedroom apt 709-0271

6. ELVIS COLLECTION INCLUDES BUT NOT LIMITED TO 10 ALBUMS 4 BOOKS..AND OTHER MISC. ITEMS.$75 2 HD STEEL CAR RAMPS $30..ONE MENS AND ONE WOMANS OLD SCHOOL 10 SPEED BICYCLES.. NEED TIRES.. $20 FOR BOTH..

757-660-7962

7. 3 PINE LOGS 16 FT LONG..ON CHINCOTEAGUE… COME GET THEM FOR FREE OR DELIVER TO NELSONIA AND POCOMOKE

894-8118 2 FREE PIANOS LF PROPELLER PULLERS FOR PLEASURE BOATS.

8. LF A PUSH LAWN MOWER.. 894-0113

9. 89 FORD RANGER FOR PARTS.. FIXER UPPER… 2002 PONTIAC SUNFIRE..6 CYL..NEEDS TIRES AND BRAKES…HALF A HEXAGON SHOWCASE $50…WITH GLASS AND MIRROR… 710-4592

10. 2011 CHEVROLET CAMERO WHITE WITH SUNROOF LOADED $10k… MERCRUISER OUTDRIVE..FULLY EQUPPED FOR A 350…804=436-7350

11. 2 JOHN DEERE TIRES 24 BY 13 TURF TIRES $100 MOUNTED; 2 JOHN DEERE ST. SHAFT WEED EATERS..$125 EACH..OR $200 FOR THE PAIR.. 2002 VOYAGER.. 25K MILES 4 CYL.. CALL FOR DETAILS.. $2500..894-5713

12. 30 INCH WHITE ELECT STOVE $40 150CC SCOOTER VGC FORD F 150 PICKUP 894-3742

13. LF USED MOTOR OIL WILL PICK UP..4 CRAB POTS AND A FIFTH.. FREE.. 894-7877

14. WATERFRONT PROPERTY WITH A MOBILE HOME FOR SALE DEEP WATER 442-5009

15. COARD AND A HALF OF SEASONED HICKORY FIRE WOOD.. $275..709-2445

16. 710-0135 2 CELL PHONES VERIZON IPHONE 5S WITH APPLE COARD $50- OBO.. MOTOROLA DROID MINI BLACK 16g ON VERIZON ANDROID SMART PHONE $25 OBO.. VINTAGE HIGH END STEREO SPEAKERS SERWIN VEBA $150 OBO..

17. APPLICATIONS FOR A 2 BEDROOM MOBILE HOME 709-9255

.