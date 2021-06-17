- Lf for car or truck reasonably priced can need some work will even buy the car sitting in yard 609 780 4960
- Raymarine color chart plotter. Can be connected to radar and other devices, All cables, mount, and GPS antenna included. 12 or 24 volts. Has the east coast card installed? Good Condition $350. C70. Coleman Generator 3500 electric start needs carburetor, new one in the box comes with it. I replaced it with a larger one. Will guarantee it works. $300. Looking for a Roommate: $400 per month split the electric bill. The bedroom has queen-size bed, a dresser, and a nice closet. Located in Exmore. No drugs permitted. Call anytime: 757-710-8606
- 2003 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4WD, Auto, trailer hitch, power windows, cruise, A/C, AM/FM, CD, cassette, sliding rear window with new exhaust, tires, battery and alternator. Just over 100K miles. Some rust and check engine lite on. $8,000.00 4132653785
- LF Kayak paddles and canoe paddles. Also life preservers or float cushions. 3026686377
- 2021 25HP MERCURY 4 STROKE E.F.I. T & T ( 0 HOURS ) 4 BLADE , PROP , DOLFINS , NEW BILDGE PUMP , DOLFINS , NEW ROLLERS ON TRAILER , 2012 1448 TRACKER GRIZZLY . REDUCED $8,350. 757 894 1892
- Lf car trailer or roll back tow truck reasonably priced 7573025082
- Lf a dog for donation, My friend is sick and needs a companion 3500652
- Sail boat 12 foot long 5 foot wide 18 foot mast, comes with trailer $500 7574426530
- Colored tv $15, Vacuum $20, Cable box $15. Lf a donation of sofa or microwave 7573312598
- Lf a good home for a dog Australian shepherd 2 years old. Inside dog 7576783619
- Ford Taurus in painter, Lawnmower $250 7577092387
- 4 blue rhino propane tanks like new $60. 1200 baseball cards sold the old ones, these are new.
Railroad grandfather pocket watch model 1883 made in 1907 in immaculate condition taking best offer Open to trades. 7577105507 Call in 2 hours, or text 7576654594 now.
- 2 tropical birds for sale with cage both in the same cage, must not be separated. 800$ obo 7577092111
- Hartman accented pellet stove for free, has an ignition problem that can be fixed. Please leave a clear message or text 7578548779
- Lf 20′ Flag Pole, Lf swimming pool used but in good condition. 999-0083
