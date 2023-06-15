1.For Sale — Two 250 gal fuel tanks — $200 each – 757-710-6004

2.8-panel metal portable playpen for pets. 6 foot diameter, 4 feet tall. $50.00 OBO. Bathroom vanity with countertop and built-in sink. Faucet also included. 50 inched long by 36 inches tall by 28 inches deep. . Asking $150.00 OBO. Pictures can be sent upon request. Call or text 757-710-5943.

3.LF a 7.3 idi non-turbodiesel engine in working condition 757-709-9518

4.Lumber qty 21- 2” x 8” x 24 feet long some salt treated mix in unused for $400. Can deliver local Free bike rack for car 2” receiver 631-374-4174

5.2004 Lincoln town car can send pics asking $1,900 or best offer or willing to trade 757-387-0483

6.Looking to purchase a lightly used wooden picnic table. 757-709-8949

7.Set of tires for sale 225/60R16 Upright freezer $100 or get it today $75 757-505-6191

8.2012 Dodge Caravan $3,500 757-607-7374

9.LF a screen door 757-331-0586

10.LF a free bull dog 757-607-6112

11.Porch swing $25, 5’x5′ metal awing $200, porch gliders $25 ea. 757-787-3097

12.For sale Maytag washer 757-710-0629

13.Ram professional golf bag $100 757-894-6253

14.Electric hospital bed $200 302-983-1249

15.LF 1996-97 Chevy p/u V-6 motor 757-709-2578

16.Miller welder for sale 757-710-0810

17.2.8 Ltr. 1988 Chevy Blazer motor $300 757-894-8285

18.3 pc. living room set $200, King size bed $100 757-709-4744

19.16″ table scroll saw $50, Rockwell Jaw horse $75, 15 ton house jack $75 757-665-4932

20.Free 6′ pool table from old Bloxom pool hall, 2 small animal cages $10 757-990-5262

21. For sale dresser, desk w/chair 757-824-5389