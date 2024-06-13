SWAP SHOP THURSDAY JUNE 13, 2024

1.Alcort Sunfish Sailboat. 70s vintage. Boat, sail &rigging in perfect condition. Stored inside. Includes Seitech shore trolley. $1100 or B.O Located on Chincoteague.Buy today, sail tomorrow! Text (203)948-1469 for pictures.

2.Tote tanks with cages on them, some are good some not so good, the ones not so good are free other ones $20.00 each Also have plastic tanks different sizes free. Also a 1966 Chevrolet dump truck with 366 motor, cab is rusted, motor does not run, no title, 5speed transmission with 2 speed rear, can help load $700.00 Can call me at 757-894-9719

3.LTB an SUV in good condition 757-894-7994

4.Pair of golf gift certificates for Capt’s Cove $80, pair of Spice collectables Bear $120, Tiger $80 631-774-3739

5.New in the box DeWalt 12″ mitre saw $200 757-665-4932

6.For sale Fugi racing bike 9 speed 757-607-7096

7.50″ Craftsman zero turn mower $2,500, 1999 F-150 pick up $2,750, Kawasaki Voyager $4,000 757-894-5713

8.Upright fridge $75, 2JohnDeere mowers one runs one not sure best offer, trampoline missing a few springs $30 443-880-1331

9.Craftsman riding mower needs work, $75 757-505-6783