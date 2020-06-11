1.LF recliner in good shape at a good price. 757-505-6163 in Parksley

2. 2008 Volvo XC90, 330,000 miles, $1,800. 757-678-6831

3. LF used or extra pilings to repair an old pier with. Also LF someone with jet pump to help reset/replace pilings. Nassawadox area. 757-442-3013

4. Looking for double wide carport. 540-903-0864

5. 30-35 pairs of womens shoes, all different kinds. Totes full of womens jewelry, $1-$5 apiece. Humidifier, hospital style, like brand new still in box, $8. 757-694-7012

6. Winston P18560R14 tire for sale, brand spanking new tread, would fit a Chevy Aveo, $20. 757-336-6617

7. 1991 Loma straight automatic, $990, has a new alternator. 757-709-3896

8. Gas stove, $100 OBO. 757-678-6465 call anytime

9. LF commercial crab traps, 2-4, 24 x 24 x 20 or so. Near Pungoteague, 215-499-5483

10. Bed and two dressers, really nice, call for prices. 757-824-5389

11. LF twin size boxspring. 757-710-3065

12. LF large chest freezer, in good condition. 757-709-1131

13. LF outboard longshaft motor, 7-15 HP. LF walk boards for scaffolding, preferably aluminum but will buy wood, 8-10 feet. 757-442-7889

14. Small refrigerator, would be good for a dorm, $75 OBO. Various rugs of different sizes, come take a look. Microwave, $10. 757-442-1309

15. Set of heavy duty ramps, not for cars, for an ATV or lawnmower, $75. Miscellaneous lamps and other household items, prices negotiable. UniRoyal Tiger Paw Tires, 21570R15, $300. 443-365-4134

16. Ferris industrial zero turn lawnmower, 48” deck, 25 horsepower Briggs & Stratton motor with 33 cutting hours, in excellent condition. Asking $5,500 OBO. Contact me anytime 757-894-5046

17. 2013 Craftsman LT2000 riding lawn mower, 21 HP Briggs and Stratton mower, automatic transmission, great condition, very reliable, $400. 757-660-7962

18. Looking for house or trailer to rent in Accomack. Will buy riding mower for good price. 757-894-1233

19. 6×12 enclosed trailer, like new, used one day, still has temporary tags, paid $3,000, asking $2,500. 757-854-8329

20. Vintage Sansui 331 receiver, works, asking $500. Vintage Sears Solid State 8track with turn table, turn table doesn’t work, $50. HP Printer copier scanner, $100 firm. 757-710-1490