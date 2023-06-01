1.For sale Rockwood electric guitar w/case 757-336-8517

2.Mechanic Special Beautiful White, 6 cylinder, 2007 Lincoln MKX SUV fully loaded tan leather interior, all glass double sunroof, maintained extremely well, BLOWN HEAD GASKET $1900.00 [email protected]@KING FOR GOOD USED DEPENDABLE CAR OR SUV MUST HAVE WORKING AC/HEAT ALL CASH 757-694-5660

3.For Sale: 2 year old LG front loading washing machine. Has steam Sanitary and Allergen functions.

Like new in great condition first $400 takes it. 757-999-1664

4.F/S 2002 Isuzu rodeo suv runs and drives needs work has a coolant leak from a hose under intake 3.2 v6 new radiator 220k miles $650.00 can send pics 609-780-4960

5.1997 Mercury 150 Optimax boat motor for sale. Was always on fishing boat. Was just taken off boat last week. stainless steel prop all controls go with it. power tilt trim etc. been great motor just got new one. everything works great $2500 obo 757-710-6719

6.1 new desktop $100, folk guitar with extra strings and case $100, will pay anyone to haul couch to dump call 757-709-0923

7.Recliner $45, treadmill cheap 757-678-2854

8.For sale oil barrels 200gal., 125 gal. free cedar trees you cut 757-442-5623

9.stacked washer/dryer $450, sand pool filter, pump and stairs for above ground pool $225 757-894-0646

10.LF moped/scooter cheap 757-694-7267

11.2 Stihl commercial hedge trimmers $500, 2 Husqvarna hedge trimmers $500, Remington chain saw $125 or $1,000 for all like new 757-894-5713

12.LF chicken hens and turkeys, 2 Shepperds for sale 443-859-5675

13.1 acre of land in Mappaville $28,000, Honda jet ski w/trailer $1,500, 2 hand carved decoys 757-710-5238

14.33″ self propelled mower $600, 1/2 hp. Gould water pump $100 757-894-8118

15.LF junk appliances/scrap metal will pick up for free 757-678-2566

16.Carved hallway table w/green marble top $300 757-442-2203

17.Winchester Model 1820 .22 cal. rifle Octagonal barrel $800, 2004 Cadillac Deville $7,500, new 14′ utility trailer for sale 757-442-7452