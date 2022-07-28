  1. FREE young male pigeon to a PET HOME ONLY!! PICK UP ONLY  757-710-3192
  2. 2 Utilitech 1/2 HP Shallow well Jet Pump, 1 brand new and other is used. I will sell both for $250 or $150 for new pump and $100 for used pump. I have pictures if anyone is interested. 757-787-4540
  3. Looking to buy a used, reasonably priced, front tine rototiller. Call or text anytime 757-710-6951
  4. Carolina skiff J16, year 2005, Yamaha 25 hp tiller 4-stroke 2005, 2019 load rite trailer. $5000  757-678-7470
  5. Chickens, one male RIR, 14 weeks, one female Brahma 14 weekdays, trade for young active laying Hen ( year or less old)  757-880-0408
  6. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van.2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I also have an motorized wheelchair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287
  7. washer/dryer $600 757-894-1335 aft. 4 pm.
  8. Above ground pool w/supplies $60, Lining room chair $15, Nin fridge/freezer $25 757-387-0503 aft. 4 pm.
  9. Lost white cat in the Wachapreague area named fluffy 757-787-7969
  10. 2007 Pontiac convertible auto. $7,500 firm 757-536-9422
  11. LF someone to clean, LF someone to help with stone work, LF large pool filter 609-658-3777
  12. Craftsman pellet pistol w/pellets, gill nets for sale, Delta grinder 757-709-4981
  13. 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well $200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
  14. Lost cat Richardson’s Landing Chincoteague sm. calico 757-694-7276
  15. 2002 Chevy Avalanche $3,200, 1981 Buick Regal $3,200 443-365-7414
  16. 28′ ladder $300 757-709-0891
  17. Bed liner for a 6′ Dodge pick up free 757-709-2879
  18. 1954 Chevy p/u all original not running $3,000, 22′ Sailfish center console boat, 200 hp Yamaha motor w/ aluminum trailer $36,000, Massey/Ferguson tractor $1,000 410-491-7337
  19. Box turtle needs a home  757-442-3366