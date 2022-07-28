- FREE young male pigeon to a PET HOME ONLY!! PICK UP ONLY 757-710-3192
- 2 Utilitech 1/2 HP Shallow well Jet Pump, 1 brand new and other is used. I will sell both for $250 or $150 for new pump and $100 for used pump. I have pictures if anyone is interested. 757-787-4540
- Looking to buy a used, reasonably priced, front tine rototiller. Call or text anytime 757-710-6951
- Carolina skiff J16, year 2005, Yamaha 25 hp tiller 4-stroke 2005, 2019 load rite trailer. $5000 757-678-7470
- Chickens, one male RIR, 14 weeks, one female Brahma 14 weekdays, trade for young active laying Hen ( year or less old) 757-880-0408
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van.2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I also have an motorized wheelchair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287
- washer/dryer $600 757-894-1335 aft. 4 pm.
- Above ground pool w/supplies $60, Lining room chair $15, Nin fridge/freezer $25 757-387-0503 aft. 4 pm.
- Lost white cat in the Wachapreague area named fluffy 757-787-7969
- 2007 Pontiac convertible auto. $7,500 firm 757-536-9422
- LF someone to clean, LF someone to help with stone work, LF large pool filter 609-658-3777
- Craftsman pellet pistol w/pellets, gill nets for sale, Delta grinder 757-709-4981
- 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well $200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
- Lost cat Richardson’s Landing Chincoteague sm. calico 757-694-7276
- 2002 Chevy Avalanche $3,200, 1981 Buick Regal $3,200 443-365-7414
- 28′ ladder $300 757-709-0891
- Bed liner for a 6′ Dodge pick up free 757-709-2879
- 1954 Chevy p/u all original not running $3,000, 22′ Sailfish center console boat, 200 hp Yamaha motor w/ aluminum trailer $36,000, Massey/Ferguson tractor $1,000 410-491-7337
- Box turtle needs a home 757-442-3366
