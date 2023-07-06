1.Ford 2n tractor for sale with scrape asking 2500 or best reasonable offer 757-710-8518

2.One & a half month old kittens free to a good home. 2 SOLID black, 2 black & white, & 1 GRAY & white. Call 757-693-0720

3.Looking for a 2 bedroom house for rent in the Nandua middle school district. 757-505-6891

4.Three lovely kittens need a good home, one blonde and two black and white, very sweet. Three months old, raised in our home. 757-787-7351

5.2004 Pontiac grand am for sale. For mechanic $1,000.00 or anyone who has welding experience. Car starts up, cold air/ good heat. 757-815-1077

6.Ringneck pheasant pair for sale 757-710-3192

7. Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

8.LF a night time care giver 757-710-3300

9.LF Manty hens, LF someone to build a A-frame over a dog pen 443-859-5675

10.25 hp. outboard motor $1,000, MS270 Stihl chain saw $300 860-237-0103

11.L/F LATE MODEL CAR OR TRUCK RUNNING OR NOT EVEN CARS OR TRUCKS SITTING IN YARD SEND PICS AND PRICE TO 609-780-4960

12.2013 Ford F150 XLT Extended Cab 4WD, V8, Tow Package, and lots more. Excellent condition. $17,900 obo. Can send pictures upon request. EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $100 obo. Can send pictures upon request. 410-430-0476

13.2 dressers In very good condition $60 ea. 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee Tractor from $4,800 to $2,800.Victorian Style couch& chair $500 410-251-9040

14.Aluminum truck tool box $35, Harley Davidson 1200 Sportster $4,000 757-894-3742

15.Hammock $45 757-442-3366

16.For sale motorcycle helmets 307-467-9522

17.Love seat $75 obo 757-665-6306

18.3 pc. living room set $200, 3 pc. bedroom set $100 757-709-4744

20.3 1/2 acers of land for sale in Cheriton or trade for seaside lot, 20′ Grady White boat w/motor and trailer $7,700 757-442-5009

21.2001 Honda Quad $400 410-936-8263

22.Butcher block $300, Kenmore 12,300 BTU a/c FREE 757-710-1262

23.For sale 60″ Wheel Horse mower 757-710-0810

24.Mikita leaf blower $150, Poulan leaf blower $150, electric tiller $150 757-709-4164

25.LF a mechanic who can work on Mercruiser engines in the Onancock area 707-508-9583

26.LF for nitrous oxide systems for vehicles 804-832-5008