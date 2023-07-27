SWAP SHOP THURSDAY JULY 27, 2023

July 27, 2023
1.LF a night time caregiver for Tues, Thurs& every other weekend. Location is in Accomac. Don’t call if you’re not interested. Call after 4pm. 757-710-3300

2.LG dryer $250 757-894-1848

3.Ridgway grandfather clock $300, Haier 40″ T.V. $100  757-442-2203

4.3 kerosene heaters $300, 1992 Mercury Cougar $2,700, Quay on/off road motorcycle $1,800 757-894-5713

5.LF a bulldog for free 757-607-6112

6.LF a full size work truck even if it needs a little work 302-519-1311

7.1995 Mazda pick up need clutch $600, Yamaha scooter $300 757-709-9612

8.2004 Chevy Suburban new transmission $4,500, 24,000 BTU a/c $300, LTB 6’x12′ enclosed trailer 757-710-2734

9.American Standard walk in tub w/jets $600  315-240-3461

10.Recumbant exercise bike $125 firm 757-414-3461

11.4 4day cruises for 4 people $500 ea., 7 day cruise for 4 people $1,000, Jos A. Banks ties $25 and other ties/pocket squares 757-710-1490

12.LF 1997 Chevy 4.3 motor 757-709-2578

13.Land for sale 757-350-0894

14.LF a lawn sweeper in good condition 757-824-0046

15.2022 50 cc Honda Rouckus $2,500, Arens 42″ lawn mower $800 757-894-8518

 

