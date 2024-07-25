SWAP SHOP THURSDAY JULY 25, 2024

1.15″ Black Western Endurance saddle $275, 2 Brand name 17″ Dressage saddles HDR and NICE $225 each, Bridles, Bits, Pad’s, Blankets and Sheets etc… reasonable offers please Call or text 757 894 4199

2.For sale, Delta 650 CFM Dust Collector. $75.00 OBO. Phone 757-709-2401

3.Looking for red flyer wagon with a canopy 757-710-0132

4.Looking for a trailer for a 17 foot Carolina skiff 757-999-4150

5.Vintage Chas Parker No. 954 vise in great condition Price: $225. Vintage Wilton C2 Bullet vise in great condition Price: $350. Large selection of vintage tools. Items located in Exmore. Call 410-430-0476 Can send pics upon request.

6.For sale Musical instruments trumpet flute clarinet etc Text me for more info located in Keller Get ready for school band time. 757-387-0392

7.For Sale – 14′ boat, motor, and trailer 40 hp Johnson Wachapreague, VA $3,200 757-787-3070

8.2 kittens free 3 month old black, black and white FREE 757-505-6456

9.For sale records 757-331-227

10.Heavy duty fiberglass canoe with flat back for small motor $300 757-894-7314

11.Electric recliner $200, concrete bird bath $45 757-694-5150