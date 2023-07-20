1.Lenovo Ideapad 14″ Laptop Intel Pentium, 4GB Works great/like new Asking: $90.00 Call 410-621-5116

2.Three beautiful kittens need a home, one blonde, two black and white. Raised in our home, three months old. 757-787-7351

3.2013 Ford F150 XLT 4 Door Super Cab 4WD, V8, Tow Package, and lots more. Excellent condition. Price reduced! $17,600 obo. Can send pictures upon request. EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $100 obo. Makita Heavy Duty 1/2″ corded electric drill in good condition $40 410-430-0476

4.For sale 2000 ford f150 XLT single cab 8 ft. bed 4 6 v8 automatic runs and drives cold ac can send pics. New under car transmission jack still in box used one time $125.00 . L/F used transmission for a 2008 Chevy equinox AWD 609-780-4960

5.Up right freezer for sale for $200.00 Works great and clean Call 757 710 2534

6.20′ car trailer $3,500, landscape scrape $500 757-709-8480

7.GE gas cook stove $175 757-787-1281

8.Disco set w/CD players, speakers $200 757-678-6558

9.LF 2 car carport 757-331-0586

10.2012 Toyota Camary LE $9,500 757-709-9328

11.LF scrap metal pick up free 757-894-9300

12.Dryer $250 757-894-1848

13.2 small animal cages $10 757-990-5262

14.2010 Chrysler Town & Country $5,000 obo 757-710-9026

15.Sanding discs for sale 4 1/2 inch $10 757-894-0823

16.LF someone to finish shingle work on a house and possible small projects 757-321-1055

17.Acre of land for sale $28,000 757-710-5238

18.Found Va vehicle license tag TRT-1255, Butcher blocks for sale, J.A. Banks ties $25 ea. 757-710-1490

19.Elec. hospital bed, walker and cane $600, Kitchen cabinets $200 410-251-9040