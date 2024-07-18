SWAP SHOP THURSDAY JULY 18, 2024

1.Reloading set up: components, dies,presses,to much to list $750. Minelab vanquish 540 pro pack metal detector $375 text 757-694-7908 for details

2.l/f late model cars and trucks reasonably priced will consider Non running cars sitting in yard can text pics to 757-993- 0490 f/s 20×10 American racing wheels fits ford F150 6 lug can send pics

3.Looking for shiplap, preferably new. Need quite a bit 413-320-6382

4.8000 BTU Energy Efficient widow Air Conditioner New in The Box. Digital control Comes with manufactures warranty.

Remote control, can also be Controlled by your Smart Phone. Located in Exmore $300 OBO no low ballers. New $549

Call: 757-710-8606

5.Heating pad new in box $20 757-709-0093

6.Twin bed set $75 757-894-2176

7.Hardwood furniture for sale 757-999-2882

8.2 wedding dresses size 5 and 8 $50 ea., kayak $400,443-880-1331

9.Wood stove w/pipe $40, paint sprayer $50, ladders $50 516-497-3005

10.A.S.E. retired auto mechanic looking for some side work. ac work also. 609-780-4960

11.2 sets of drums and drum equipment $300, 8’x10’x6′ pop up tent $75 obo, wall mount pay phone $50 757-710-1490

12.55 gal. burn barrels $30 cut for burning,$20 uncut, plastic 55 ga. barrels $15 757-505-6863