SWAP SHOP THURSDAY JULY 18, 2024

July 18, 2024
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.Reloading set up: components, dies,presses,to much to list $750. Minelab vanquish 540 pro pack metal detector $375 text 757-694-7908 for details

2.l/f late model cars and trucks reasonably priced will consider Non running cars sitting in yard can text pics to 757-993- 0490 f/s 20×10 American racing wheels fits ford F150 6 lug can send pics

3.Looking for shiplap, preferably new. Need quite a bit  413-320-6382

4.8000 BTU Energy Efficient widow Air Conditioner New in The Box. Digital control Comes with manufactures warranty.
Remote control, can also be Controlled by your Smart Phone. Located in Exmore $300 OBO no low ballers. New $549
Call: 757-710-8606

5.Heating pad new in box $20 757-709-0093

6.Twin bed set $75  757-894-2176

7.Hardwood furniture for sale 757-999-2882

8.2 wedding dresses size 5 and 8 $50 ea., kayak $400,443-880-1331

Alexa Coastal Country 300

9.Wood stove w/pipe $40, paint sprayer $50, ladders $50 516-497-3005

10.A.S.E. retired auto mechanic looking for some side work. ac work also. 609-780-4960

11.2 sets of drums and drum equipment $300, 8’x10’x6′ pop up tent $75 obo, wall mount pay phone $50 757-710-1490

12.55 gal. burn barrels $30 cut for burning,$20 uncut, plastic 55 ga. barrels $15 757-505-6863

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

July 18, 2024, 5:07 pm
Broken clouds
NNW
Broken clouds
82°F
4 mph
Apparent: 88°F
Pressure: 1012 mb
Humidity: 78%
Winds: 4 mph NNW
Windgusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 0.63
Sunrise: 5:55 am
Sunset: 8:22 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber