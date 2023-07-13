1.Kittens free to a good home. There are 2 black and white, 2 solid black, and 1 gray and white. They are about 2 months old. LF a Merits Power Wheel Chair Charger Model:HP8204B INPUT:115/230VAC 60/50Hz 2.8/1.5A OUTPUT:24VDC/6A(5A) CONTINUOUS Call 757-693-0720

2.For sale 2000 Ford F150 single cab 8 ft bed no rust runs and drives decent condition can send pics 609-780-4960

3.Free! Lots of moving boxes from Lowe’s in small, medium and large sizes. Also, packing materials-paper and bubble wrap. Call 804-347-3547 and leave a message.

4. 2013 Ford F150 XLT Extended Cab 4WD, V8, Tow Package, and lots more. Excellent condition. $17,900 obo. Can send pictures upon request. EZAwn Sunbrella fabric awning, 8′ in length, Navy color. $100 obo. Can send pictures upon request. 410-430-0476

5.Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer. wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price. (757)789-5287

6.LF a night caregiver M,W,F& every other wknd and Tues, Thurs& every other wknd. Only serious inquires only. Call after 4pm. 757-710-3300

7.2010 Chrysler van $5,000 757-387-7890

8.Washing machine $65, Silver half dollars for sale, roll of bicentennial half dollars $20 757-387-7237

9.2003 Monte Carlo – good for parts or mechanic’s special engine not in running condition, trailer needed for pick up $950 757-710-5582

10.LF SUV w/3 rows of seats in good clean running condition or window van 757-302-0198

11.Acre and half of land w/house $125,000, acre of land $28,000, LF someone to do bush hog work 757-710-5238

12.Porta trike $120 757-607-7478

13.LTB mini fridge 757-710-0424

14.LF free bulldog puppy or adult 757-607-6112

15.Arens 42″ mower w/bag system like new $800, 757-894-8518

16.Oak computer desk $20 757-894-4917

17.2 Rattan chairs w/cushions $20 ea. 757-442-2203

18.2001 Honda CRV 4 dr. $2,500 757-787-8455