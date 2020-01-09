1.Lost between Dogwood Drive and Redwood Drive near Melfa, a brindle colored pitbull with a red collar, answers to “Champ.” Call Danielle at 757-710-6212 if found

2. 2003 Chevy Cavalier runs and drives well, 155,000 miles, not currently inspected, $900 OBO. 757-695-0402

3. Chest of drawers with mirror, $20. Cell phone, touch screen, $20. 757-709-5132

4. Three month YMCA membership. Includes joining fee. Good for family and individual, $354 value, $45. 410-430-0476

5. FOR SALE in Painter area: 2002 Honda CRV, 305,000 milesa, all-wheel drive, roof racks, well maintained, runs great, but needs oil leak repair before it’s road-ready, $600 or best offer. Call 757-710-8893

6. For Sale: Solid maple dining room table, 6 chairs, matching hutch, excellent condition, $600. Please call after 5 PM. 757-787-3242

7. 200 gallon oil drum with the stand, $100 or best offer. 757-350-0057

8. 2002 pickup, 1500. 1947 Cadillac, best offer. 443-366-7231

9. Set of ladder racks for full size bed pickup, heavy duty, $200 firm. $1,000 scratch off ticket, for sale for $500. 757-678-6847

10. 1999 Dodge van, seats 7, $2,100. 410-845-1478 in Pocomoke City

11. 2004 Ford Ranger XLT, 4 new tires, new alignment, new transmission,

new headlights and lenses, new power window motors,new inspection, 4.0 6 cylinder engine, towing package, 153,000 miles, asking $2,800. Interesting trades considered, text 757-710-0052

12. 2016 John Deere 915B 0-turn lawnmower, commercial, 190 hours, ready to go, asking $5,000, paid $8,200 OBO. Tri-star shotgun, semiautomatic, never fired, black synthetic, $300. 757-894-5713

13. Felker tile saw, with water tray and pump, $50. 757-710-7146

14. 2000 C-Class mobile home, 25,000 original miles, will trade for a tractor or Bobcat with a bucket, will also sell for any fair offer. 1973 Volkswagen Super Beetle, needs floor pan, nice project car, $550. NASCAR go-kart, 1 seater, 5 HP, $250, less than 25 hours. Call 443-366-4412 in Pocomoke City

15. Onan Generator for parts or repair, complete, $75. Antique wood shutters, exterior, $25 each, various sizes. Antique wood doors, interior and exterior, one has stained glass. 607-437-4782 in Hacks Neck

16. 2010 Johnson 40 HP outboard, gear box and shifter cables. 757-435-9513 in Belle Haven

17. Top of the line Bose home stereo speakers, 901 series, come with pedestal stand, worth $600-$1,000, asking $500, includes equalizer. 2019 John Deere E-140 48 inch lawnmower, 22 HP Briggs and Stratton engine, hydro-static, only 40 hours, paid over $2,000, asking $1,200 firm. Set of tires already mounted on rims, 17 inch 2456517 off a Honda Pilot, 5 lug aluminum alloy, $150 for all. 757-710-1490

18. 90cc 4 wheeler, runs but lost the key, $200 OBO. Remington 270 rifle with scope, like brand new, $375 OBO. 1985 Chevy Corvette, automatic transmission, runs great, 103k original miles, original corvette rims, $2,300 OBO. 757-894-6319

19. 2 bedroom mobile home for rent near Bloxom. 757-710-4777

20. Set of chrome smoothy rims, 4 lug, 15×7, paid $390, asking $200, never used. 757-824-3456 or 757-665-1826 after 6

21. Trailer house furnace, never used. Manure crusher, and chicken house items. Call after 6 for more information. 757-710-3348

22. Jet Leaf Blower. Weedeater, straight shaft, Husqvarna. 757-787-7969 for prices

23. For Sale –16.85 wooded acres between Onley and Melfa, $34,000. Call 710-8404

