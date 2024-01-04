SWAP SHOP THURSDAY JANUARY 4, 2024

1.Cherry Dining room set. The table measures 42×66 and has 4 leaves that store inside the table, extending the table to seat 12. There are 6 chairs to match,2 have arms. The china hutch top has 3 glass doors,3 glass shelves, and a top light. The base has 2 drawers and 2 double doors. I will consider any fair offer. Item #2 is a 4 foot round Oak Kitchen table it has one leaf making it a 5 foot oval and 4 oak chairs $50.00 makes it yours. Located in Painter (301)712-7802

2.LF used Shipping Container. Must be wind and watertight. Text: 973-479-7770

3.Lf late model cars or truck running or not reasonably priced will consider cars sitting in yard send pics and price to 609-780-4960

4.HENRY GOLDEN BOY 22LR AS NEW.$425. MERCURY 10 GAUGE MAGNUM DOUBLE BARREL.$525. KIRBY UPRIGHT VACUUM CLEANER.WORKS PERFECT .$100/OBO 757-894-9230

5.Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

6.Crab Trap Wire 1 1/2″ Mesh, 17 Gauge, 24″ wide, 150 Foot Roll, PVC Coated. Black, $200 OBO 757-789-3058

7.2008 P.T. Cruiser good condition serious inquires only $4,500 757-710-0914

8.For sale 1989 Ford Mustang V-6 motor best offer 816-400-3923

9.Brick pavers 25 cents ea., landscape stones, scaffold $100 per section 410-430-7552

10.For sale: Futon sofa / bed Good condition Located in Greenbush$125 Call or Text 757-999-4999

11.275 gal. oil tank $80 obo 757-710-5324

12.2 couches and chairs $50 ea. 757-709-8387

13.Brown eggs $3 doz., pecans $5 bucket 757-665-6279

14.Rolling cart $75 757-894-0823

15.1984 Mercedes-Benz 300D good condition $15,000 757-387-2200

16.1999-2004 Ford Mustang headlight new in box $45 firm, Mustang grill emblem $25, Guitar wall cabinet $100 firm text 757-709-0402

17.LF a good used zero turn mower at a reasonable price 757-919-0098

18.White Kitchen Aid mixer $65, bench chair w/wheels $30 serious inquires only 410-913-7413

19.LF garden tractor tires rear 23×10.5×12, front 16×6.5×8 757-709-2897

20.For sale seasoned fire wood, 2 burn barrels $30 ea., Nautilus treadmill $150 757-710-1490