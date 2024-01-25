SWAP SHOP THURSDAY JANUARY 25, 2024

January 25, 2024
1.2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Z71 Off Road Towing Package Leer Camper Shell with Bed Rug Carpet Cloth Interior, Auto Folding Mirrors Only 157,000 miles. Very well maintained. $14,500. Title and Carfax in hand. Cash Only. Photos available upon request.  804-314-0672

2.LF A WIDE MANUEL WHEELCHAIR FOR A BIG PERSON. ALSO LF A MERIT POWER WHEELCHAIR FOR PARTS. CALL 757-693-0720

3.Truck shell for an f250 , truck shell for a Toyota tundra , truck dump insert for a long bed , 1994 Chevrolet dump truck with caterpillar engine and automatic transmission ,Transmission is slipping . Text anytime, call after 5pm .757-302-3219

4.For Sale – 2 person hot tub. Oval shaped, fiberglass unit with wood exterior surround. Needs repair, stopped heating. $400. 757-710-6004.

5.HARD CASE HUGLU OVER/UNDER SHOTGUN. SILVER RECEIVER OUTSTANING ENGRAVING, FLAWLESS BEAUTIFUL $1450/OBO, AS NEW 12,000 WATT GENERATOR,ELECTRIC START $1400 NEW,SELLING $650 FIRM
12 GAUGE CVA SIDE BY SIDE DELUXE BEAUTIFUL WOOD THROUGHOUT, EXCELLENT METAL FINISH AND BLUING. BEAUTIFUL, REALLY GREAT SIDE BY SIDE. $700.00/OBO 757-894-9230

6.New gas dryer $125, used top load clothes washer $75, office chair $15 757-710-4432

7.Pair of Forks Grill iron ice cream chairs $25 each 757-387-0236

8.LF 3-4 dog houses 757-678-3840

9.LF Factory 500 wheels to fit a Chevy or Ford 757-709-3858

10.LF a free English Bull dog 757-607-6112

 

