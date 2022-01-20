- 1. Have 3 purebred Berkshire feeder pigs available. 2.1864 home comfort wood cook stove, in great condition and working order $900 obo 3. 1940’s vintage gas stove $250 7573505937
- Willing to pick up any knocked down trees in Northampton and Accomack county area free of charge. 2526982852
- L/f 65 to 69 mustang for restoration project reasonably priced 757 3025082
- Looking for sewers 7573501908
- I have a van ready to go passenger window won’t go up an inch but other then that it’s good asking 700 7573870483
- i’m trying help out my friend he looking for a truck he wants a dodge ram 4×4 or anything 4×4 please make sure runs and has title you can call me at 757-993-0245
- 2 Anderson windows used but in great shape 3 feet wide 5 feet tall $100 both
6074374782
- Hanson Piano free to a good home good condition in, has to be picked up In belle haven 7574420605 leave a message
- Very nice kitchen set 4 chairs on wheels, 48 inch ram beveled table top $50 8566892246
- Lf a work truck full sized cheap as possible older or newer 3025191311
- 88 gmc pickup 7576947726
- Lf a mobile home for sale, Vehicle for sale 7033628744
- Wicker baby bassinet antique in Excellent condition 7106456
