SWAP SHOP THURSDAY JANUARY 11, 2024

1.Whirlpool washing machine and Kenmore dryer, white, 27″ wide, available for free if picked up soon before replacements. Washer is 5 years old; dryer older. Both work well, but washer draws too much current for our home. 703-751-0210

2.Leverage Squat Machine $500, Smith machine $150, Olympic Weight Lifting Plates 472 Pounds for $470 443-359-9444

3.Eggs we have plenty of eggs.,30 eggs $10, Large Male Peking ducks $10, Large Roosters no hens $15 757-894-9719 Located in New Church

4.For sale Concrete/masonry tools, taxidermy tools and equipment 410-430-7552

5.Dog kennel 6’x10′ $150 757-505-6311

6.Set of Dodge truck rims 16″ w/tires $100 757-505-6783

7.For sale double wide house on 1/2 acre land 607-437-4782

8.New Whirlpool water heater $300, Craftsman mower $150, 2 1/2’x3′ painting $150 757-894-1013

9.Apartment to share rent with someone, couch/chair set $100, couch $50 757-709-8387 serious inquires only

10.LTB old farm tractors 757-709-8480

11.LTB used kerosene heater 757-894-0840

12.2002 Mazda pick up 4×4 $5,000, 2 kerosene heaters $100 ea., set of Jeep wheels/tires 245/75R17 $500 757-894-5713

13.Electric radiator space heater, black in color, better than new. $55 obo 757-666-8980

14.1996 Honda Accord $1,800 obo, LF a pickup truck 410-422-8973