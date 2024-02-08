SWAP SHOP THURSDAY FEBURARY 8, 2024

1.sofa hide. A Bed. Cream color Free to good home Exmore. 757-672-6433

2.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) One left hand one right hand, $30.00 each. Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 302-430-4645

3.Coleman Powermate Generator attached to a cart for easy moving . $100. 757-678-7258

4.Looking to purchase a metal basket type roof top cargo carrier clamp mounted about 4 feet long for a small SUV 757-710- 6779

5.Looking for a DR trimmer, 757-710-1153

6.Looking for a very cheap work truck or car 302-519-1311

7.For sale 2007 Chevy pick up call for price 757-350-9849

8.65″ T.V. $200 firm 757-694-7155

9.LF a free English Bulldog 757-607-6112

10.For sale assorted furniture 757-387-0491

11.Rouge bass guitar $500, engine hoist $160, LF someone to help cover a boat 757-678-3520

12.For sale 3 dressers, air compressors 757-678-6167

13.LF work out equipment such as leg press 757-709-0686

14.1924 Ford Model T small block Chevy engine $12,500 obo 757-710-3455