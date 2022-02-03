- Looking for short bed c10 pick ups, Early 70s to 1987, Looking for factory tires and rims that will fit 1986 Chevy caprice, Looking for 84 thru 86 Cutlas supreme body No title needed Call me any time 350-9497
- Free brown leather couch, three cushions, some wear. Please pick up. 757-787-7351
- Looking for a 3 bedroom house for rent .Only requirement, bathroom door must be wide enough for wheelchair. 757-655-0365
- Tow behind leaf sweeper, new $300. Will sell for $50. 757-619-8305
- 2004 Chevy p/u $1,900 302-519-1311
- LF small dog 757-350-5005
- LF load of clean sand 757-694-1398
- Wood working bench h/d $75, 2 boxes of children’s books $20 ea. 894-0823
- Smoker for sale brand new in box $150 710-7146
- Pine table w/4 chairs $75 665-4868
- LF 4×4 pick up in very good shape, LF 2007 Pontiac G6GT, LF Rottwiler male puppy 710-5238
