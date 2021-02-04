  1. Jazzy. New batteries. Good condition. Sale to benefit Cape Charles Lions Club. $400 nego. Call Lion Terry at (757) 678-7162.
  2. Decoy Table Lamp, Walnut Base: $75.00 302-430-4645 / Cape Charles elliottcarroll@hotmail.com
  3. Looking for a house to rent. Northampton or Accomac Call anytime 7577108606
  4. Three 225/60R17 Ironman tires in near new condition. $35 each or all three for $100. Located near Cape Charles, but can meet anywhere from Kiptopeake to Onley. I’m best reached by text. 17576950294
  5. For Sale: 2 heavy duty steel folding gates (1) Acorn Wire & Iron, 7’4″ high by 5’+ wide opening, $125; and (2) 7′ high by 5′ wide opening, $85. 7573021331
  6. Lf someone to haul bricks 7577107593
  7. Colored tv in good shape coffee maker in good condition $50 7573312598
  8. Curio cabinet 200$ dry sink 75$ Closet full of clothes with 8 bags FREE 7104965
  9. 20 inch mcolluch chainsaw $85 7578948118
  10. 20 foot aluminum car hauler trailer with air dam in front tool box in the tongue 16 inch wheels 4107262152
  11. Have a combo yard sweeper pull behind cart 4×8 utility trailer needs a little tlc all for $200 kerosene heater for $30 electric heater with fireplace logs $30 7573877506
  12. Taxidermy: (3) Pheasants $50.00 Each, (1) Snow Goose $25.00, (1) Red Fox Sitting $300.00. Cape Charles  elliottcarroll@hotmail.com 3024304645
  13. 2000 Buick century $1700 4435235741
  14. LF some to case my faather’s WWII military flag. Call anytime 7578948813

