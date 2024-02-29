SWAP SHOP THURSDAY FEBRUARY 29, 2024

1.Looking for a seed planter for a garden and about 50 cabbage plants 757-990-1120

2.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. Used golf balls.$1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 302-430-4645

3.About 422 red concrete interlocking retaining wall blocks $200 (have been installed). Also selling 8 large used certainteed double pane vinyl slider new construction windows $75/each. Large mahogany veneer dresser (not perfect condition) $50. Call 757-710-6784

4.White twin loft bed with mattress for sale 757-350-5320

5.GREAT PLAINS 15 FT NO TILL DRILL WITH COULTER CART.THIS PIECE OF EQUIPMENT HAS BEEN ALWAYS MAINTAINED WHEN NEEDING…FAFNIR BEARINGS THROUGHOUT ON COULTERS AND DOUBLE DISC BEARINGS.WORKS PERFECTLY ,EXCELLENT CONDITION $13,500.00/OBO, 17 FT DURACRAFT BOAT 80 INCHES WIDE, 90 HP 4 STROKE MERCURYS TAINLESS STEEL PROP. LED BOW LIGHT,2 DEPTH FINDERS,FRONT RIGHT AND LEFT CARPETED ROD/GUN BOXES,$1000 MUD BUDDY BLIND,MOTOR AS NEW 120 HRS ON IT,GALVANIZED ROLLER TRAILER MADE FOR THE BOAT.THEY ARE GREAT RIDING AND ABLE.$17,000/OBO 757-894-9230

6. Rare Vintage Stage 25 Guitar Amplifier by Unicord. Great sounding little amp. $110, Wilton 8″ bench vise in good condition. $475 Vintage cantilever tool boxes in great condition. One Waterloo for $40 and one Simonsen for $60 obo. 410-430-0476

7.Looking for someone to cut down 50 pine trees in my backyard for FREE. Person can have all the wood. Any available person can contact me at 757-387-2092

8.Firestone Destination LE tire in P225/75R15, standard load. Old, but properly stored and never mounted. Located near Cape Charles, VA, but can meet anywhere from Kiptopeake to the Onley, VA Walmart. $30 757-695-0294

9.Beautiful matching 4 piece queen-sized bedroom set, complete with large mirrored dresser, bed with pillowtop mattress & 2 nightstands, used in a spare bedroom. Asking $400 or best offer 757-665-5847

10.Ducks for sake. You catch $8, Brown eggs 30 eggs $10, 18 eggs $6, 12 eggs $4 Located in new church 757-894-9719

11.Looking For a Peahen (female peacock). I have a 5 year old India Blue looking for a mate 757-999-4150

12.Looking for a heavy wood or metal freestanding coat tree rack to purchase. 757 710 6779

13.1977-78 Jumbo Star Wars comic book for sale, 2 Tonka trucks $30 ea. 757-387-0491

14.Heavy duty equipment 9 ton trailer 3 axle $3,000, LF 2005-07 Pontiac G6 GT 4 dr. for parts 757-710-5238

15.Craftsman self propelled mower needs work $55 757-710-6933

16.F/S: 2 galvanized 5 lug 12″ trailer rims and tires in good condition for $75, F/S: 17′ aluminum canoe $175 Parksley area

757-232-3612 Call or text

17.2001 Mazda B3000 4×4 p/u $4,000 443-735-6078

18.2007 Ford F-150 $1,200 302-519-1311

19.1994 Ford F-150 $1,200 757-374-6272