- Free upright piano 5082771502
- Flat screen color tv 35inch $35 not even 1 year old works great 7577877969
- Gas stool unit hooks up to a gas tank $50, 2 glass top end tables $20, Trash wood bun $5, Desktop organizer $25, Oval shape table with 8 chairs $160, 3029831249
- Lf insulation for a house 6074374782
- 2000 dodge dakota good shape almost brand new tires currently not running (firing problem) $900
19 foot fiberglass boat side console with open flop 90hp motor 7577090466
- Does anyone wish to part with a small dog 7573500652
- 2 lower decks for Sears craftsman riding mower $25 a piece 7575056783
- 2 cell phones like new hood price $25 a piece 7577877969
- 100 pound weight set $30, Handmade rocking chair autographed $60, 7576654594
- Lf a small pick up truck 7573877267
- Lf two bedroom 75777098887
- Looking to acquire at a reasonable price a small wheel chair and simple cell phone call Elizabeth at 7576654601
- 96 dodge ram 1500..4×4, runs an drive good, 5.9v8….$2,700obo… 5000 watt generator works good.. 400$.. craftsman riding mower with bagger.. 25hp motor..runs good…$500 obo will trade all for a 4 door pickup truck, 7573505873
- “Like Brand New” Mobile Home/Modular Home gas furnace. This is a 90,000 btu ” Nortek” gas furnace that was only used for 8 weeks during the recent December-January. Please know what it is that you need, and be serious to buy. Priced at Only 750.00 THANKS 14433973503
- Duck Decoy Table Lamp / Walnut base: $75.00 3024304645
- 18 Anderson wood frame windows. 34X27. Free to a good home. 5409030864
- 11 foot 8 in sit on top fishing kayak for $ 200 17579900203
- 1.) Microwave……..40.00 2.) TV stand…………40.00 3.) 3 Tempered glass TV stand…….40.00 Call 4104301247
- Looking for house to rent Northampton County. Call anytime 7577108606
- 1.) Ginuwine Leather sofa/loveseat…….375.00 2.) 50 inch Phillips Android TV…….150.00 3.) Samsung Galaxy A21 Phone………80.00 Call 7576941704
- FOR SALE 6000 BTU STANDING TCL AIR CONDITIONER WITH WINDOW HOSE, WINDOW SLIDE AND REMOTE . ONLY USED 1 SEASON $100.00 7576550066
- Taxidermy: (3) Ring neck Pheasants $50.00 Each, (1) Snow Goose $25.00, (1) Red Fox Sitting $300, (1) Wjhitetail Buck Shoulder Mount Six Point $50.00 3024304645
- futon – nice wooden frame thick mattress with removable cover, used little – 300$
nassawadox area. 8′ square wire link, dog fence with door section. disassembled for transport shade cloth for top cover – 200$ painter area 7574425640
- 2006 ford taurus se good running car 200 k 1500.00 6097804960