- 1. LF LATE MODEL CAR OR TRUCK IT CAN NEED WORK REASONABLY PRICED 2. F/S 2008 JOHN DEERE ZERO TURN MOWER 56IN DECK EXCELLENT CONDITION READY FOR GRASS SEASON 3. L/F 8X18 CAR TRAILER OR BIGGER REASONABLY PRICED CAN TEXT PICTURES OF WHAT YOU HAVE 609-780-4960
- Box of Homelite Xl chain saw parts. Enough to make two saws. $20 757-695-0294
- Help wanted Thursday, Friday and Saturday for two months. $17.00/hr. 609-658-3777
- 28ton County Line log splitter with Honda motor. Spare tire, wheel, cover and log catcher included. Very good condition. $800.00 firm. Located in Eastville,VA . Call 757-678-5454
- Chicks for sale $5 a piece not sexed. Please text or call 757-710-3192
- For sale a Maytag dryer and a Whirlpool washer like new both for $250.00 call 757-894-1930
- LF place to rent in DE, MD, Va. LF work truck 302-519-1311
- Buffett $150, table w/4 chairs $100 757-387-2994
- 2000 Nissan Centra $1,200 709-8387
- 4 truck tires 245/70-17 $45 ea. utility trailer $2,200, will pick up junk appliances or scrap metal 678-2566
- 5 Jeep wheels and tires $80, John Deere mower $500 410-726-4610
- 16′ aluminum boat $250, 38″ lawn sweeper $100, 100> honey bottles $65 442-2465
- LF used video games and consoles 709-0509
- Peavey amp/speakers, 65″ T.V., China cabinet 757-694-8625
- 28″ Snapper mower $425, John Deere 425 mower $1,500, 2008 Suzuki 800 m/c $3,000 894-5713
- LF lawn de-thatcher 757-469-2223
- 40 hp Yamaha lower unit $500, 4040 hp Mariner lower unit $200, Diesel motor $700 757-6365-5241
- LF someone to detail a car 710-2677
- Looking for carport or metal building 267-824-3605
- New smoker $150, 300 gal water tank $100 710-7146
- 23′ Wellcraft boat w/motor and trailer 804-436-7350
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page