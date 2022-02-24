  1. 1. LF LATE MODEL CAR OR TRUCK IT CAN NEED WORK REASONABLY PRICED 2. F/S 2008 JOHN DEERE ZERO TURN MOWER 56IN DECK EXCELLENT CONDITION READY FOR GRASS SEASON 3. L/F 8X18 CAR TRAILER OR BIGGER REASONABLY PRICED CAN TEXT PICTURES OF WHAT YOU HAVE 609-780-4960
  2. Box of Homelite Xl chain saw parts. Enough to make two saws. $20  757-695-0294
  3. Help wanted Thursday, Friday and Saturday for two months. $17.00/hr.  609-658-3777
  4. 28ton County Line log splitter with Honda motor. Spare tire, wheel, cover and log catcher included. Very good condition. $800.00 firm. Located in Eastville,VA . Call 757-678-5454
  5. Chicks for sale $5 a piece not sexed. Please text or call 757-710-3192
  6. For sale a Maytag dryer and a Whirlpool washer like new both for $250.00 call 757-894-1930
  7. LF place to rent in DE, MD, Va. LF work truck 302-519-1311
  8. Buffett $150, table w/4 chairs $100  757-387-2994
  9. 2000 Nissan Centra $1,200  709-8387
  10. 4 truck tires 245/70-17 $45 ea. utility trailer $2,200, will pick up junk appliances or scrap metal 678-2566
  11. 5 Jeep wheels and tires $80, John Deere mower $500 410-726-4610
  12. 16′ aluminum boat $250, 38″ lawn sweeper $100, 100> honey bottles $65 442-2465
  13. LF used video games and consoles 709-0509
  14. Peavey amp/speakers, 65″ T.V., China cabinet  757-694-8625
  15. 28″ Snapper mower $425, John Deere 425 mower $1,500, 2008 Suzuki 800 m/c  $3,000  894-5713
  16. LF lawn de-thatcher 757-469-2223
  17. 40 hp Yamaha lower unit $500, 4040 hp Mariner lower unit $200, Diesel motor $700 757-6365-5241
  18. LF someone to detail a car  710-2677
  19. Looking for carport or metal building  267-824-3605
  20. New smoker $150, 300 gal water tank $100  710-7146
  21. 23′ Wellcraft boat w/motor and trailer  804-436-7350