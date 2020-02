1. 2005 JEEP LIBERTY LOADED AUTOMATIC $3450 443-735-6078 PERFECT..

2. Looking for someone to cut limbs from a tall tree. Need to be experienced and have a boom lift. Call 710 6779

3. 2010 Chrysler Town & Country color is Gold, mechanically good drive anywhere, many options

This van is really clean, see at Wallops Is. Supply route 175, will discuss price. 757-336-3377

4. FREE WOOD.. PICK UP… 7093 MARTIN SIDING LA MACHIPONGO

5. 2007 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE.. 45K MIS. READY TO GO ALSO WITH TRAILER $8000 OBO 710-3575

6. 91 NEW CRAB POT ZINCS $90 2 1 HP ELECTRIC WATER PUMPS $15 … BLUE BIMINI TOP SUNBRELLA $100 442-7784

7. 2 PERSON WATER STAR SAUNA..INFRERED HEAT.. GOES TO 140 DEGREES.. USED 18 HRS.. $600…WAS $1200 MINT COND : 28 TON LOG SPLITTER HORIZ AND VERT BY SWISHER USED 8 HRS.. HAS BIG WHEELS FOR HAULING $1000 PAID $1600…LF SOMEONE WHO KNOWS HOW TO PREPARE A SHOWER PAN FOR TILES..757-665-4102

8. 2004 G 35 INFINITY RED FIVE SPEED 709-2871

9. BJ CRIPMAN HOME SET UP… $450 TODAY 710-4905

10. OLD TOWN CANOE 16.9 FT $400 443-397-2432

11. 1952 FORD 8N WITH 6 VOLT IGNITION… MOWER DECK.. RUNS WELL GC.. ATTACHMENTS… TEXT 678-2663

12… 94 fORD EXPLORER 5 SPEED $650 OBO 18 SPEED AND 10 SPEED BIKES.. $30 AND $20 IN bLOXOM… 694-7704

13. LF A TRUCK BODY FOR STORAGE.. 350-0652

14. LF A HOUSE, APT OR ROOM IN MARYLAND FOR RENT ..894-0113

