  1. 4 5 lug boat trailer tires/wheels $25 757-695-0402
  2. 2003 Ford crown victoria runs and drives great Maryland Inspected $3400 4435235741
  3.  2009 Toyota Camry xle, runs great, radiator leaks, please serious inquiries only $ 3000,  3 Smart TVs    $ 100.00 each,  Queen size Mattress,Bed frame set   $ 400.00  7576941704
  4. Selling a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country van. $2,000 obo  757-414-3387
  5. Looking for a car or small suv in running condition up to 1,000. Please call anytime 7578945960
  6. 2006 ford taurus se runs good 200k one owner car 2000. b.o7573025082
  7. Iron man memory tilt table 4420669
  8. Lf Small dog 7573500652 call anytime
  9. Water pump set $150, Stationary stove unit hooks up to gas tank $50, Two glass top end tables $20, Walker rolater $25, Wood trash bin $5, Desk top organizer $25, Large oval shape table with 6 chairs $150, 3029831249
  10. Miscellaneous furniture Old oak desk 70 years old, Fish tank 8946619
  11. Pair of mens suede timberland boots size 8 $80, White nike 24s size 8 $80, Maxwell money safe $150, 7577107545
  12. Metal Frames that can be used to make utility trailers 12 wide $500 each 7578541834
  13. GE washer $150 7574143461
  14. Looking for 2 bedroom home please contact me at this phone number if anyone has anything 7577098887