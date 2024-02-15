SWAP SHOP THURSDAY FEBRUARY 15, 2024

1.Fury Tabletop Hover Hockey game. 38 inches long, 20 inches wide, 6 inches high. Never used/opened $25. 757-694-5099

2.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at:[email protected] Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. Hand held clay bird throwers. (2) One left hand, one right hand. $30.00 each. 302-430-4645

3.Maytag Maxima dryer with steam and 4 prong plug for sale. $200 OBO 757-815-1632

4.1950s child rocker $25.00 several VCR tapes unsealed all for $50 have an old mallard decoy supposedly carved in the Assawoman area $100 757-666-8622

5.F/S: Empire LP gas 5 brick type vent less wall mount heater with blower fan in good condition. Includes valve and flexible gas hose. $175, F/S: heavy duty electric mortar cement mixer Sears brand and not the cheap junk on today’s market. $250 LTB: purple Martian birdhouse octagon shaped is preferable but any type would be great. $0.00? negotiable depending on the condition. Parksley area, call or text please 757-232-3612

6.Repo unit that mounts in the frame of yr truck. Located in new church 757-894-9719

7.For sale 2 wheel chairs 757-350-9684

8. Pit bulls for sale $50 ea. 757-694-5996

9.Brown and white eggs $3 doz. 757-665-6279

10.For sale landscape bricks/stones, 5-14″ trailer tires 410-430-7552

11.LF someone to remove a tree from driveway and house 709-481-81636

12.LF a free English Bulldog 757-607-6112

13.70’s era Rock’em Sock’em robot game $30 757-387-0491

14.For sale 1996 Chevy S-10, 2004 Chevy Balzer 757-919-0001

15.For sale 2 electric space heaters 757-919-0098

16.LF a fridge cheap 757-678-2894

17.8 hp. wood splitter $500 obo 410-202-9948

18.Seasoned firewood $150-$250, set of Cadillac wheels/tires. set of Ford Crown Vic rims $100 757-710-1490

19.For sale 100 Trump MAGA t-shirts For rent in Exmore 2 bedroom house 757-678-2778

20.1998 Toyota Tacoma 4×4 $3,800 410-726-6657

21.LTB Cedar ceiling tiles 16″x16″ 757-442-2915