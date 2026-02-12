SWAP SHOP THURSDAY FEBRUARY 12, 2026

February 12, 2026
 |
SwapShop
Swap Shop Logo

1.2 x 100 lb propane tanks with multi valve in excellent conditions with about 20 gallons of propane in them. Asking $200.00 each. Please leave a message at 724 987 0884

2.FS an antique green/beige enamel ice box.  Has 3 doors, nice display piece, can be used for kitchen storage.    Moving, must sell $250 OBO.  Call 757-694-5150

3.FS 50,000 miles 4×4 4dr dodge Dakota.  Shows age but still cleans up nice. No mechanical issues, it runs great. 3000$ OBO drive it to GED school today!! 757-710-4703 located in Onley VA.

4.LF 2-3 BR home that allows pets, in the upper Northampton County and middle to lower Accomack County.  757 350 5390.

5.FS ELECTRIC RANGES, 2 COUCHES, BIG MICROWAVES 757 710 3157.

6.LF A CARPENTER FOR BATHROOM REMODELING 757 678 6150

7.FS 4-WHEELER ASKING $1000 757 894 3599

8.FS 2007 TOYOTA CAMRY RUNS WELL, GREAT GAS MILEAGE, $3,200 757 387 2200

9.FS MARBLES.  ALL SIZES & COLORS. 757 607 6955

10.LF A 1- OR 2-BEDROOM HOUSE OR APARTMENT, SECTION 8, 757 815 1313

11.FS 22 FOOT PONTOON BOAT WITH A BN TRAILER $4,000 301 775 1562

 

 

 

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 12, 2026, 7:00 pm
Clear sky
NNW
Clear sky
32°F
9 mph
Apparent: 25°F
Pressure: 1021 mb
Humidity: 55%
Winds: 9 mph NNW
Windgusts: 36 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:55 am
Sunset: 5:38 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Member of the

esva chamber