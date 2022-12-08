  1. For sale white side by side refrigerator works very well,$100 firm, also a sofa and love seat with pillows. Clean and in very good condition. Asking $250 757-387-2114
  2. Fisher “Papa Bear” woodstove in good condition, with some extras: Asking $1,500 for all. 757-990-1261, after 5:00pm, please.
  3. Looking for 2 bedroom home need asap 757-694-8852
  4. I have a family member In need of all Household items anything helps , Thanks please contact me at 757-709-2549
  5. 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well$200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
  6. 2001 Buick Regal runs but needs motor work $500, 2000 Chevy Tahoe 4×4 runs needs transmission work would make a great work truck $1,000  757-693-1450.
  7. LF a room to rent between Parksley and Melfa 757-709-4685
  8. LF someone to remove a sofa and carpets from a house will pay $50 757-854-8608
  9. LF shed 8’x10′, 10’x12′, 8’x14′ will remove 757-894-0823
  10. Pair of Christmas stockings 28″  $25 for the pair 757-709-0472
  11. 2 acres of land in Parksley area for sale 757-665-4325
  12. LF a free Rotwiler puppy  757-678-3913
  13. LTB electric trolling motor w/remote 757-787-8235
  14. LF junk appliances/scrap metal will pick up for free 757-678-2566
  15. 4’x6′ utility trailer $500, set of 245/75-R17 tires on Jeep wheels $500, 2007 Honda VTX m/c  $4,500 or trade for zero turn mower 757-894-5713
  16. LTB single stainless steel sink 757-999-3333
  17. LF James Hardy cement siding board and Azak corners 757-678-6341
  18. For sale Ashley wood stove 757-710-3913
  19. For sale a wood chipper, Chihuahua puppy, trundle bed w/mattress $200 443-880-1331
  20. LF 2 bedroom house/trailer in Salisbury area to rent, LF set of 215/70R16, LF 1980’s- 90’s pick up or van 410-422-8973