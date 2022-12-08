- For sale white side by side refrigerator works very well,$100 firm, also a sofa and love seat with pillows. Clean and in very good condition. Asking $250 757-387-2114
- Fisher “Papa Bear” woodstove in good condition, with some extras: Asking $1,500 for all. 757-990-1261, after 5:00pm, please.
- Looking for 2 bedroom home need asap 757-694-8852
- I have a family member In need of all Household items anything helps , Thanks please contact me at 757-709-2549
- 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well$200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
- 2001 Buick Regal runs but needs motor work $500, 2000 Chevy Tahoe 4×4 runs needs transmission work would make a great work truck $1,000 757-693-1450.
- LF a room to rent between Parksley and Melfa 757-709-4685
- LF someone to remove a sofa and carpets from a house will pay $50 757-854-8608
- LF shed 8’x10′, 10’x12′, 8’x14′ will remove 757-894-0823
- Pair of Christmas stockings 28″ $25 for the pair 757-709-0472
- 2 acres of land in Parksley area for sale 757-665-4325
- LF a free Rotwiler puppy 757-678-3913
- LTB electric trolling motor w/remote 757-787-8235
- LF junk appliances/scrap metal will pick up for free 757-678-2566
- 4’x6′ utility trailer $500, set of 245/75-R17 tires on Jeep wheels $500, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,500 or trade for zero turn mower 757-894-5713
- LTB single stainless steel sink 757-999-3333
- LF James Hardy cement siding board and Azak corners 757-678-6341
- For sale Ashley wood stove 757-710-3913
- For sale a wood chipper, Chihuahua puppy, trundle bed w/mattress $200 443-880-1331
- LF 2 bedroom house/trailer in Salisbury area to rent, LF set of 215/70R16, LF 1980’s- 90’s pick up or van 410-422-8973
