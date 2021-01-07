- Hunter ceiling fan with light and remote $25. 757-695-0402
- 99 Chevy pickup v6 good condition $1400 7578941903
- 1984 gmc 3500 pickup truck diesel $2000, 1995 Harley Davidson roadster with 20000 original miles $2000, 8452823845
- Green couch good condition 7 foot long, Free come pick up 4429274
- 7577108302, Lf storage building 10×16 preferred
- Good condition mattress twin 40 obo, 7872616
- 50 cc scooter new tires painted new gauges $700 obo 7098482
- Nice tv $20, Ivigo vacuum $20, New house phone $15, 7573312598
- Lf washing machine good price, Lf oil tank, 7578949204
- King sized bed 2 box springs, $100, 4108451197
- Recliner chair chocolate color $100 Brand new, 6077415
- 7573870256 Shed full of stuff with tvs that work, better to pick up and look at and offer, I’ll be there til 4, 2 Person pick up preferred
- 42 inch riding mower $150 obo, 787 2534
- Free Double size Mattress, 10 yrs old clean, Cape Charles Must pick up 14103025059
