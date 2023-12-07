SWAP SHOP THURSDAY DECEMBER 7, 2023

December 7, 2023
1.LG Electric Dryer – $150.00  757-635-1519

2.Hand held clay bird throwers (2) Old school design wooden handles. (1) right hand / (1) left hand. $30.00 each. Two mallard decoy table lamps. Black walnut base 2.75″ thick. $50.00 each. Please leave message.  302-430-4645

3.3 Bedroom home with two baths for rent in Accomac. No pets. Call 757-787-8590 and leave a message. Pictures available. Rent is $1,400.00 per month. Application required.

4.$25 Ultimate Bowflex – fully functioning.  757-218-0599

5.Sorghum (Milo) for sale. 50 lb. bags. Not cleaned. $8.00/bag. In the New Church area. Call 757-894-1114

6.Free 275 Gallon fuel oil tank. In very good condition. Has about 3 inches of #2 fuel oil in it. Must be picked up in Cape Charles. Call 757 678-2067

7.2 General Admission Tickets for Saturday night Goose show at the Hampton Coliseum. $160 each 804-317-2720

8. boxes of Christmas decorations that includes a 2 foot tall Santa, a snowman and lighted tree in a container, several snowmen, garden flag and several mini trees to use for decoration. Asking $25 for all. Contact at (757)999-4427.

9.Looking for a half bushel of Turnip Greens anywhere in Accomack County. If anyone has them please call 757-894-6055, if no answer please leave message.

10.Coffee maker $225, solid oak T.V./stereo cabinet $25  757-824-5969

11.G-Force arms 12 ga. shotgun $185 757-710-4407

12.LF a set of bunk beds  757-694-8555

13.For sale Amish carriage horse Not included  757-710-9474

 

