- Land for sale. 1.47 acre wooded lot on dead end road in secluded area.. assessed at $22,900 . Reasonable offers considered. Located in Accomac Virginia 7573877603
- For sale, Craftsman 10inch Radial Arm Saw with Laser, very good condition. $175.00 OBO 17577092401
- Looking for rabbits 7577103192
- For Sale 2005 Chevy Malibu White, 6 cyl engine, 4 door sedan. Excellent running condition, never wrecked. No dents. Dependable transportation. Good on gas. $3100 OBO title in hand. Located in Exmore Call or text for photos 757-710-8606
- 22000 dynaglo kerosene heater for sale. New wick good condition 50.00 located in Chincoteague 7573367021
- I have a new in box portable sewing machine. Not sure of brand because nothing on box or inside. Never been used. Asking $75.00 Also have several small appliances (it is a group of 4). Asking $35.00 If interested call 757-894-6055.
- LF a person to do sewing and machine hemming of window curtains and pillow covers. Also looking for clay pots for a garden project all sizes Consider you may call and please leave message 980-264-2266.
- 2 dual therm oil burners, Gas insert for a fireplace 8943279
- 5000 baseball cards some football great condition. Boxes of basketball cards $400 obo. Dodge pickup truck for parts 7577105507
- Lf a hydraulic bottle jack 4104307128
- Black pattered rifle with accessories and exercise bike $40 4425513
- Digital electric smoker new in box $175 7107146
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page