SWAP SHOP THURSDAY DECEMBER 28, 2023

1.Four Chevy aluminum rims sizes 17″. Three of the rims have Goodrich All-Terrain T-A K02 with good tread on them. Size LT 275/70R17 off of a Chevy 2015 HD2500 Asking $250.00 Utility hall master for hitch of a truck class 3, all aluminum and setup for surf fishing. Asking $50.00 717-577-6876

2.Looking to lease a house in Accomack County or upper Northampton County. 2-3 bedrooms/2 baths 757-709-8949

3.42″ Craftsman riding mower $400, cast iron bath tubs and sinks $75, pair of Stihl weed trimmers $100 ea. 757-678-2566

4.2008 P.T. Cruiser good condition $4,700 serious enquires only 757-710-0914

5.Located in S Chessconessex. White, 4 coil burners, 30” wide , 25” deep. Good working condition. 215-768-5204

6.Brown Eggs laid fresh everyday. 12 eggs $4, 18 eggs $6, 30 eggs $10Located in New Church 757-894-9719

7.Stainless steel gas stove burners work oven does not work $400 757-709-1522

8.LF a zero turn mower in good condition 757-919-0098

9.2 camper shells 1 full size, 1 small $50 ea., 250 gal. bulk containers $50, free fire wood 757-505-6863

10.Pair of burn barrels $30 ea., kitchen hutch $150, dresser w/mirror $100 757-710-1490

11.For sale twin mattress and box spring, complete twin bed set call 757-710-4829 call for price

12.LF a cheap full size work truck 302-519-1311