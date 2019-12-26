1. 2002 Pontiac Sunfire, 24 valve 6 cylinder, runs great, needs battery, $500. 1989 Ford Ranger, v6 49k miles, $500. 757-710-4592

2. Natural gas propane fire place, $200 OBO. 757-678-6465

3. 4 tires, 22570R15 & 2556015, $270 for all 4, $130 for a pair. 757-665-4342

4. Deep freezer for sale, 2 years old, GE, 5.0 cu. ft., white, $150. 757-694-8977

5. 2 office chairs, great condition, $20 each OBO. 757-787-2616

6. Small microwave, $25. Electric pressure washer, 1600 PSI. 757-956-0977 in Nassawadox

7. 2002 Ford Expedition, Eddie Bauer, v8 engine, 3rd row seating, new brakes, current inspection, $2,500 firm. 757-665-1284

8. Bag of boys clothes, size 8, free to someone in need. 757-894-7003

9. House for rent on outskirts of Parksley, 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, living room, dining room, kitchen, on 1.5 acres. 757-442-2574

10. Chihuahua dog, 4 months old. includes food, bed, pen & carrier, free to good home. 757-442-2849

11. Box of tools, variety, $40 for all. 4 chairs and a table, kitchen table, white, $35 OBO. LF truck, cheap as possible. 302-519-1311

12. 2003 Chevy Cavalier. Runs and drives well. No current inspection $900 OBO. 757-695-0402

13. Looking for late model pick up or car reasonably priced. Call Julie at 609-780-4960

14. 2001 Dodge Dakota Club Cab recent tune up and exhaust, runs great $3,300, 2nd owner. 757-387-7401

15. LF 2 wheels that fit Dodge Power Wagon (1947-1960) or military M37 (pre 1977) or Elenco 4wd on older Ford tractors. All the same, 17 inch 5 lug wheels. LF drive shaft and transfer case for Elenco 4wd to fit 1963 4140 Ford industrial tractor. 757-570-7289

16. 2000 Mazda 626 runs an drive 1996 Dodge Dakota runs an drive.. heat an a.c both…. looking to trade both for a full size truck… or will sell separately..call for price…. Lawn sweeper, GC, $75. 757-709-1483

17. Looking for a nice shotgun and a pistol. I have a collection of cast iron Boston Terrier door stops plus one French Bulldog all vintage. 757-387-7506

18. Like new beautiful blue couch from a smoke-free pet free home..no holes, stains or tears $40. 757-894-8451

19. Hunting land for rent in New Church. LF VIP scooter parts. 5 gallon bucket of white exterior paint, $50. 757-710-1489

20. Lazy-Boy recliner, 6 months old, still has tags, paid $749, $400. 443-235-0180 in Berlin, Md.

21. Mobile home, 2 BR, 2 bath, fully furnished, on 2.77 acres in Marion Station, 2 outbuildings, completely redone. 757-894-9719

22. LF good used washing machine. LF 3/4 ton pickup. 757-694-1572

