- LF fridge/freezer for sale 7577109319
- great gift brand new hp desktop computer 250usd 3 ton floor jack 150 needs someone to haul off branches 1 load 387-0650
- Dressers for sale.Real wood construction,several different ones to go.50.00-75.00 text to 7576946112
- Ridgid 12 inch compound miter saw with laser, very good condition. $150.00 OBO 7577092401
- 2005 mercury grand marquis needs fender and windshield 1500. 757 789 5346
- Square Gym lockers 3 rows wide and 4 shelves long (12 sections). Bone in color and in good conditions. Pick in Nassawadox. 757-710-8835.
- Sofa bed pulls very good condition very thin pinstripe multi color $150, Heavy duty toolbox brand new very heavy $600 today, Vanity very fancy with mirror and drawers and many extras $160 today 4438801331
- White cast iron double compartment sink $50 7576942192
- 2 Anderson used windows 3×5 $100 both, 10 foot John Deere antique planter with 4 foot steel wheels $1000 obo 6074374782
- 7578240046 Lf parts for a 30hp yamaha outboard motor
- Lf trailer to buy or rent 9106275137
- 18 inch universal rims 7577094287
